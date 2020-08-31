Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
History

On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1142 – Possible date for establishment of the Iroquois (Haudenosaunee) League – with the aid of Hiawatha and Deganawidah 

1864 – During the American Civil War, the Confederate evacuation of Atlanta began shortly before Union troops led by William Tecumseh Sherman occupied the city, providing a much-needed victory for the North. 

1888 – The mutilated body of Mary Ann Nichols was discovered in the Whitechapel district of London’s East End, and many believe she was the first victim of Jack the Ripper.  

1945 – The Liberal Party of Australia is founded by Robert Menzies 

1957 – Federation of Malaya gains independence from Great Britain 

1992 – An 11-day standoff in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, between government officials and an armed family headed by self-proclaimed white separatist Randy Weaver ended with his surrender; three people—Weaver’s wife, Vicki, his 14-year-old son, Sammy, and U.S. Marshal William Degan—had been killed during the siege. 

1994 – The Provisional Irish Republican Army (Sinn Féin) declares a ceasefire in Northern Ireland 

2016 – Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed from office after the country’s Senate found her guilty of having used state bank funds to cover up a budget deficit in the run-up to her reelection in 2014.  

Births & Deaths: 
1997 – Diana, Princess of Wales, dies in a car crash in a road tunnel in Paris 

Sport: 
1947 – NY Giants set season record for HRs by a club 183 (en route to 221) 

Music: 
1999 – “Fly” 5th studio album by Dixie Chicks is released (Grammy Award Best Country Album 2000, Billboard Album of the Year 2000) 

TV & Film: 
1993 – 50th Venice Film Festival: “Short Cuts” directed by Robert Altman and “Three Colors: Blue” directed by Krzysztof Kieslowski jointly awarded Golden Lion 

