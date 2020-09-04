On This Day…

Reading Time: < 1 minute

476 – Romulus Augustulus, last Western Roman Emperor, abdicates after forces led by Odoacer invade Rome. Traditional End of the Western Roman Empire

1609 – Navigator Henry Hudson first European to discover island of Manhattan [or Sep 11]

1682 – English astronomer Edmond Halley observes the comet named after him

1781 – Los Angeles is founded by 44 Spanish speaking mestizos in the Bahia de las Fumas (Bay of Smokes)

1862 – General Lee invades the North with 50,000 Confederate troops during Maryland Campaign (US Civil war)

1998 – The American search engine company Google Inc. was formally established as founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page filed incorporation papers.

2016 – Mother Teresa, founder of the Order of the Missionaries of Charity and winner of the 1979 Nobel Prize for Peace, was canonized by Pope Francis I.

Births & Deaths:

1981 – Beyonce, an American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, actress and filmmaker, was born in Texas.

Sport:

1972 – US 4 x 100m medley relay team of Mike Stamm, Tom Bruce, Mark Spitz & Jerry Heidenreich sets world record 3:48.16 to win gold at the Munich Olympics; Mark Spitz becomes 1st athlete to win 7 Olympic gold medals at a single Games

Music:

1965 – Beatles’ single “Help!” goes #1 & stays #1 for 3 weeks

TV & Film:

1936 – “Swing Time”, directed by George Stevens, starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, is released

Like this: Like Loading...