History

On This Day…

476 – Romulus Augustulus, last Western Roman Emperor, abdicates after forces led by Odoacer invade Rome. Traditional End of the Western Roman Empire 

1609 – Navigator Henry Hudson first European to discover island of Manhattan [or Sep 11] 

1682 – English astronomer Edmond Halley observes the comet named after him 

1781 – Los Angeles is founded by 44 Spanish speaking mestizos in the Bahia de las Fumas (Bay of Smokes) 

1862 – General Lee invades the North with 50,000 Confederate troops during Maryland Campaign (US Civil war) 

1998 – The American search engine company Google Inc. was formally established as founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page filed incorporation papers.  

2016 – Mother Teresa, founder of the Order of the Missionaries of Charity and winner of the 1979 Nobel Prize for Peace, was canonized by Pope Francis I.  

Births & Deaths: 
1981 – Beyonce, an American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, actress and filmmaker, was born in Texas.  

Sport: 
1972 – US 4 x 100m medley relay team of Mike Stamm, Tom Bruce, Mark Spitz & Jerry Heidenreich sets world record 3:48.16 to win gold at the Munich Olympics; Mark Spitz becomes 1st athlete to win 7 Olympic gold medals at a single Games 

Music: 
1965 – Beatles’ single “Help!” goes #1 & stays #1 for 3 weeks 

TV & Film: 
1936 – “Swing Time”, directed by George Stevens, starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, is released 

