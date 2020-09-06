Reading Time: < 1 minute

3114 BC – Date Maya/Mesoamerican Long Count Calendar starts dating from (as corresponds to the Julian Calendar).

1522 – Ferdinand Magellan’s Spanish expedition aboard the Vitoria returns to Spain without their captain. First to circumnavigate the earth.

1620 – The Mayflower departs Plymouth, England with 102 Pilgrims and about 30 crew for the New World

1901 – US President William McKinley is shot by Leon Czolgosz, an anarchist, while visiting the Pan-American Exposition in New York

1909 – New York Times headline announces American explorer Robert Peary had discovered the North Pole 5 months earlier

1914 – World War I: First Battle of the Marne begins, French and British forces prevent German advance on Paris (till the 12th Sept)

1916 – 1st true supermarket, the “Piggly Wiggly” is opened by Clarence Saunders in Memphis, Tennessee

1997 – About a week after her death in a car accident, a funeral was held for Princess Diana, and an estimated 2.5 billion watched the televised ceremony, which included a performance by Elton John.

Births & Deaths:

2007 – Italian operatic lyric tenor Luciano Pavarotti, who was considered one of the finest bel canto opera singers of the 20th century, died at age 71.

Sport:

1880 – W. G. Grace scores 152 in debut Test Cricket innings, v Aust The Oval

Music:

1791 – Mozart’s opera “La Clemenza di Tito” premieres in Prague

TV & Film:

1954 – “La Strada” directed by Federico Fellini premieres at the Venice Film Festival starring Anthony Quinn

Via Britannica / On This Day

