3114 BC – Date Maya/Mesoamerican Long Count Calendar starts dating from (as corresponds to the Julian Calendar). 

1522 – Ferdinand Magellan’s Spanish expedition aboard the Vitoria returns to Spain without their captain. First to circumnavigate the earth. 

1620 – The Mayflower departs Plymouth, England with 102 Pilgrims and about 30 crew for the New World 

1901 – US President William McKinley is shot by Leon Czolgosz, an anarchist, while visiting the Pan-American Exposition in New York 

1909 – New York Times headline announces American explorer Robert Peary had discovered the North Pole 5 months earlier 

1914 – World War I: First Battle of the Marne begins, French and British forces prevent German advance on Paris (till the 12th Sept) 

1916 – 1st true supermarket, the “Piggly Wiggly” is opened by Clarence Saunders in Memphis, Tennessee 

1997 – About a week after her death in a car accident, a funeral was held for Princess Diana, and an estimated 2.5 billion watched the televised ceremony, which included a performance by Elton John.  

Births & Deaths: 
2007 – Italian operatic lyric tenor Luciano Pavarotti, who was considered one of the finest bel canto opera singers of the 20th century, died at age 71.  

Sport: 
1880 – W. G. Grace scores 152 in debut Test Cricket innings, v Aust The Oval 

Music: 
1791 – Mozart’s opera “La Clemenza di Tito” premieres in Prague 

TV & Film: 
1954 – “La Strada” directed by Federico Fellini premieres at the Venice Film Festival starring Anthony Quinn 

Via Britannica / On This Day
