History

On This Day…

  70 - Roman army under General Titus occupies and plunders Jerusalem 

1714 - Treaty of Baden: Holy Roman Emperor Charles VI & France, ends War of Spanish Succession, French retain Alsace, Austria gets bank of Rhine 

1822 - Pedro I, son of King Joao VI declares Brazil’s independence from Portugal (National Day) 

1888 - Edith Eleanor McLean is 1st baby to be placed in an incubator at State Emigrant Hospital on Ward’s Island, New York 

1909 - Eugene Lefebvre becomes first pilot to die in an airplane craft, while test piloting new French-built Wright biplane at Juvisy 

2005 – Amid low voter turnout and allegations of irregularities, Hosni Mubarak won Egypt’s first multicandidate presidential election to remain in office. 

Births & Deaths:  

1860 – Giuseppe Garibaldi entered Naples, Italy, and proclaimed himself “Dictator of the Two Sicilies.” 

1936 – Buddy Holly [Charles Holley], American musician (Peggy Sue, That’ll Be the Day), born in Lubbock, Texas (d. 1959) 

Film & TV: 

1980 - 32nd Emmy Awards: Taxi, Lou Grant, Ed Asner & Barbara Bel Geddes win. Notable for going ahead despite 51 of the 52 nominated performers boycotting the event due to a strike by members of the Screen Actors Guild. 

Music: 

1996 - Rap artist Tupac Shakur shot multiple times in a drive by shooting in Las Vegas, dies 6 days later 

Sport: 

1896 - A. H. Whiting wins the 1st automobile race held on a closed-circuit track in Cranston, Rhode Island 

1979 – ESPN, a cable network dedicated to sports, debuted on American television. 

Via Britannica / On This Day
