History

On This Day…

1297 - Battle at Stirling Bridge, Scottish rebel William Wallace defeats the English 

1565 – Turkish forces retreat from Malta 

1609 - Expulsion order announced against the Moriscos of Valencia; beginning of the expulsion of all Spain’s Moriscos 

1697 - Battle of Zenta: forces of Prince Eugen of Savoye defeat the Turks, ending Ottoman control of large parts of Central Europe 

1708 - Great Northern war: Charles XII of Sweden stops his march to conquer Moscow outside Smolensk, marking the turning point in the war 

1973 – General Augusto Pinochet led a coup d’état, overthrowing the government of President Salvador Allende of Chile. 

1977 - The Atari 2600, originally known as the Atari Video Computer System (Atari VCS) is released in North America, revolutionizing the video game industry 

2001 - 19 militants associated with the terrorist group al-Qaeda hijacked four planes in the United States, crashing three into buildings (the fourth crashed in Pennsylvania) and killing some 3,000 people. 

2002 - Through extreme and coordinated effort, The Pentagon is rededicated after repairs are completed, exactly one year after the attack on the building. 

2018 - American-backed militia begins final push to oust militants from Hajin, Syria, last area under Islamic State control 

2019 - Water detected for first time on planet outside out solar system, on exoplanet K2-18b 110 light-years away, in findings published in “Nature Astronomy” 

Film & TV: 

1928 - 1st ever TV drama WGY’s “Queens Messenger” broadcast in the New York area starring Izetta Jewell 

2005 – 2005 ”Pride & Prejudice”, the film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name, starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet, is released 

Music 

1914 - W. C. Handy ”Father of the Blues” publishes his most famous composition “St Louis Blues” 

Sport: 

1985 - Sri Lanka score their 1st Test Cricket victory, by 149 runs v India 

Via Britannica / On This Day 
