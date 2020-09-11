On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1297 - Battle at Stirling Bridge, Scottish rebel William Wallace defeats the English

1565 – Turkish forces retreat from Malta

1609 - Expulsion order announced against the Moriscos of Valencia; beginning of the expulsion of all Spain’s Moriscos

1697 - Battle of Zenta: forces of Prince Eugen of Savoye defeat the Turks, ending Ottoman control of large parts of Central Europe

1708 - Great Northern war: Charles XII of Sweden stops his march to conquer Moscow outside Smolensk, marking the turning point in the war

1973 – General Augusto Pinochet led a coup d’état, overthrowing the government of President Salvador Allende of Chile.

1977 - The Atari 2600, originally known as the Atari Video Computer System (Atari VCS) is released in North America, revolutionizing the video game industry

2001 - 19 militants associated with the terrorist group al-Qaeda hijacked four planes in the United States, crashing three into buildings (the fourth crashed in Pennsylvania) and killing some 3,000 people.

2002 - Through extreme and coordinated effort, The Pentagon is rededicated after repairs are completed, exactly one year after the attack on the building.

2018 - American-backed militia begins final push to oust militants from Hajin, Syria, last area under Islamic State control

2019 - Water detected for first time on planet outside out solar system, on exoplanet K2-18b 110 light-years away, in findings published in “Nature Astronomy”

Film & TV:

1928 - 1st ever TV drama WGY’s “Queens Messenger” broadcast in the New York area starring Izetta Jewell

2005 – 2005 ”Pride & Prejudice”, the film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name, starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet, is released

Music

1914 - W. C. Handy ”Father of the Blues” publishes his most famous composition “St Louis Blues”

Sport:

1985 - Sri Lanka score their 1st Test Cricket victory, by 149 runs v India

