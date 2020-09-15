On This Day…

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
1616 - First non-aristocratic, free public school in Europe is opened in Frascati, Italy 

1821 - Act of Independence of Central America: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras & Nicaragua declare their independence from the Spanish Empire 

1835 - HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin on board reaches the Galapagos Islands 

1928 - Scottish bacteriologist Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin while studying influenza 

1940 - Battle of Britain Day: climax of the Battle of Britain, tide begins to turn as the Royal Air Force repulses a major Luftwaffe attack, losing 29 aircraft to the Germans’ 57-61 

1950 – United Nations troops landed at Inch’ŏn, South Korea, crippling a North Korean invasion during the Korean War. 

1963 – Members of the Ku Klux Klan bombed the predominantly African American 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, killing four girls. 

1981 - Pope John Paul II publishes encyclical “Laborem exercens” against capitalism/Marxism 

1997 - Google.com is registered as a domain name 

2014 - President Obama announces the US will send 3,000 troops to help combat spread of the Ebola virus 

2019 - Hong Kong police fire water cannons and tear gas at thousands of protesters outside the British embassy, as protests continue in the city 

Births & Deaths: 
1984 – Prince Harry of Wales—the younger son of Charles, prince of Wales, and Diana, princess of Wales—was born in London. 

2004 – American rock guitarist Johnny Ramone—who cofounded the Ramones, a band that influenced the rise of punk rock on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean—died in Los Angeles. 

Film & TV: 

1949 - The Lone Ranger, originally a radio series, debuted on television, with Clayton Moore as the renegade lawman and Jay Silverheels as Tonto. 

1965 - “Lost in Space” premieres 

1995 - “Se7en” directed by David Fincher and starring Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt and Kevin Spacey premieres in New York 

Music: 

2005 - “Be Without You” single released by Mary J. Bilge (Billboard Song of the Year 2006, Grammy Award Best R&B Song, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance 2005) 

1980 Paul McCartney releases “Temporary Secretary” 

Sport: 

1960 - Maurice Richard announces his retirement. He finishes his career with 544 goals, an NHL record at the time. 

1978 – Muhammad Ali won the world heavyweight boxing championship for the third time with his victory over Leon Spinks. 

Via Britannica / On This Day 
