History

On This Day…

642 - Arab forces under Amr ibn al-‘As conquer Alexandria 

1683 - Dutch scientist Antonie van Leeuwenhoek is the first to report the existence of bacteria 

1862 - Battle of Antietam [Battle of Sharpsburg], bloodiest day in the American Civil War: 22,000 dead, wounded or missing in first battle on Union soil 

1900 - Commonwealth of Australia proclaimed 

1916 - WWI flying ace The Red Baron of the German Luftstreitkräfte, wins his first aerial combat near Cambrai, France 

1926 – Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was severely injured in a bus accident, and during her recovery she began painting and soon abandoned her plans for a career in medicine. 

1939 – During World War II the Soviet army invaded Poland from the east—joining Germany, which had launched its attack several weeks earlier—and the Polish government fled to Romania. 

1978 - Anwar Sadat, Menachem Begin and Jimmy Carter sign the Camp David Accords, frameworks for peace in the Middle East and between Egypt and Israel 

2011 – The first Occupy Wall Street protest was held in the United States, as some 1,000 demonstrators marched in Manhattan before occupying Zuccotti Park; the movement, which eventually went global, sought to highlight corporate greed and income inequality, among other issues. 

2016 - Terror bomb in Chelsea, New York injures 29 

2019 - Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg tells US Congress “I know you are trying but just not hard enough. Sorry.” 

Births & Deaths:  
1901 – British adventurer Sir Francis Chichester, who sailed around the world alone in 1966–67 in the 55-foot (17-metre) yacht Gipsy Moth IV, was born. 

Film & TV: 

1972 - TV comedy M*A*S*H, adapted from the movie, starring Alan Alda, Loretta Swit and Wayne Rogers debuts on CBS in the US 

Music: 

1964 - Beatles are paid a then record $150,000 for a concert (Kansas) 

Sport: 

1941 - Cards’ Stan Musial makes his major league debut, going 2-for-4 

