On This Day…

1692 Last people hanged for witchcraft (8) in the US, 19 hanged overall, with six other deaths during Salem Witch Trials.

1792 French First Republic formed by the National Convention, stripping the French king of his powers.

1862 US President Abraham Lincoln says he will free slaves in all states on Jan 1.

1888 The first issue of National Geographic Magazine was published, and it became famous for its richly illustrated articles on the various geographic regions of the world.

1965 India and Pakistan cease-fire goes into effect, ending the Indo-Pakistani War.

1980 Iraq invades Iran in an attempt to control the Shatt al-Arab waterway.

2002 Hundreds of thousands of rural protesters converged on London to demonstrate in favour of fox hunting, which two years later the House of Commons banned in England and Wales.

2011 CERN scientists announce their discovery of neutrinos breaking the speed of light.

Births & Deaths:

1958 Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli, who was noted for his unique blend of opera and pop music, was born.

Film & TV:

1994 “Friends” TV sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman debuts on NBC, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Music:

1869 Richard Wagner’s opera “Rhine Gold” premieres in Munich.

Sport:

1920 Chicago grand jury convenes to investigate charges that 8 White Sox players conspired to fix the 1919 World Series.

