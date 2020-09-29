Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
History

On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

522 BC – Darius I of Persia kills Magian usurper Gaumâta, securing his hold as king of the Persian Empire

480 BC – Battle of Salamis: The Greek fleet under Themistocles defeats the Persian fleet under Xerxes I

1567 – War of Religion breaks out in France – Huguenots try to kidnap King Charles IX

1829 – The first units of the London Metropolitan Police appear on the streets of the British capital

1833 – King Ferdinand VII of Spain died, and his two-year-old daughter, Isabella II, was proclaimed queen.

1906 – The United States occupied Cuba after the rebellion surrounding the reelection of Tomás Estrada Palma.

1962 – JFK authorized use of federal troops to integrate U of Mississippi

1976 – Syria drives Palestinian guerrillas out of Lebanon

1988 – UN peacekeeping forces win Nobel Peace prize

1990 – “Millie’s Book” written by 1st Lady Barbara Bush for president’s dog is a best-selling non-fiction book

1994 – 1st phase of O.J. Simpson murder trial jury selection ends (304 chosen)

2008 – Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 777.68 points, its largest single-day point loss, following the bankruptcies of Lehman Brothers and Washington Mutual

2019 – Houthi rebels from Yemen claim they have killed 500 Saudi soldiers and captured 2,000 along with military a convoy in Najran region, Saudi Arabia

Births & Deaths:

1961– Julia Gillard, who in 2010 became Australia’s first female prime minister, was born in Wales.

Film & TV:

1948 – “Hamlet” directed by and starring Laurence Olivier’s opens at Park Avenue Cinema (Best Picture 1949)

1954 – “Star is Born” starring Judy Garland & James Mason premieres

1957 – Buddy Holly & Crickets released 2nd single “Oh Boy!”/”Not Fade Away”

Music:

1984 – “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince & Revolution peaks at #1

1997 – Robbie Williams releases his first solo album “Life thru a Lens” features single “Angels”

Sport:

1954 – Willie Mays famous over-the-shoulder catch of Vic Wertz’ 460′ drive during Game One of the World Series

Via Britannica / On This Day
