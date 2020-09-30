Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
History

On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

1520 – Suleiman the Magnificent succeeds his father Selam I as Ottoman Sultan (rules till 1566)

1846 – Anesthetic ether used for 1st time by American dentist Dr William Morton who extracts a tooth

1862 – Prussia Minister President Otto von Bismarck’s delivers his “Blood & Iron” speech

1938 – Treaty of Munich signed by Hitler, Mussolini, Daladier and Chamberlain, forces Czechoslovakia to give territory to Germany

1946 – 22 Nazi leaders, including Joachim von Ribbentrop and Hermann Goering, are found guilty of war crimes and sentenced to death or prison at the Nuremberg war trials

1965 – In Indonesia a group of army conspirators known as the September 30th Movement began an abortive coup, and by the following morning they had kidnapped and murdered six army generals; the movement claimed that it had seized power to forestall a coup against President Sukarno by a council of generals.

2005 – The Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten printed satiric cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, provoking violent protests by Muslims worldwide.

1990 – The Dalai Lama unveils the Canadian Tribute to Human Rights in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa

1999 –  Japan’s worst nuclear accident at a uranium reprocessing facility in Tōkai-mura, northeast of Tokyo.

2012 – Two opposition Venezuelan politicians are shot dead a week before the presidential election

2019 – 315 billion-tonne iceberg named D28 calves from Amery ice shelf, Antarctica

Births & Deaths:

1924 – American novelist, short-story writer, and playwright Truman Capote, who was perhaps best known for the novel In Cold Blood (1965), was born.

1955 – American actor James Dean, who became a symbol of the confused, restless, and idealistic youth of the 1950s, died in an automobile crash as he drove to a car rally in Salinas, California.

Film & TV:

1950 – Radio’s “Grand Ole Opry” is broadcast on TV for 1st time

1960 – “The Flintstones” the first animated sitcom created by Hanna-Barbera premieres on ABC in the US

Music:

1791 – Mozart’s opera “Magic Flute” premieres in Vienna

Sport:

1934 – Babe Ruth’s final game as a Yankee, goes 0 for 3


Via Britannica / On This Day
