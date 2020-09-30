On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1520 – Suleiman the Magnificent succeeds his father Selam I as Ottoman Sultan (rules till 1566)

1846 – Anesthetic ether used for 1st time by American dentist Dr William Morton who extracts a tooth

1862 – Prussia Minister President Otto von Bismarck’s delivers his “Blood & Iron” speech

1938 – Treaty of Munich signed by Hitler, Mussolini, Daladier and Chamberlain, forces Czechoslovakia to give territory to Germany

1946 – 22 Nazi leaders, including Joachim von Ribbentrop and Hermann Goering, are found guilty of war crimes and sentenced to death or prison at the Nuremberg war trials

1965 – In Indonesia a group of army conspirators known as the September 30th Movement began an abortive coup, and by the following morning they had kidnapped and murdered six army generals; the movement claimed that it had seized power to forestall a coup against President Sukarno by a council of generals.

2005 – The Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten printed satiric cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, provoking violent protests by Muslims worldwide.

1990 – The Dalai Lama unveils the Canadian Tribute to Human Rights in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa

1999 – Japan’s worst nuclear accident at a uranium reprocessing facility in Tōkai-mura, northeast of Tokyo.

2012 – Two opposition Venezuelan politicians are shot dead a week before the presidential election

2019 – 315 billion-tonne iceberg named D28 calves from Amery ice shelf, Antarctica

Births & Deaths:

1924 – American novelist, short-story writer, and playwright Truman Capote, who was perhaps best known for the novel In Cold Blood (1965), was born.

1955 – American actor James Dean, who became a symbol of the confused, restless, and idealistic youth of the 1950s, died in an automobile crash as he drove to a car rally in Salinas, California.

Film & TV:

1950 – Radio’s “Grand Ole Opry” is broadcast on TV for 1st time

1960 – “The Flintstones” the first animated sitcom created by Hanna-Barbera premieres on ABC in the US

Music:

1791 – Mozart’s opera “Magic Flute” premieres in Vienna

Sport:

1934 – Babe Ruth’s final game as a Yankee, goes 0 for 3



