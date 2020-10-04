Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
History

On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

1537 – The 1st complete English-language Bible, the “Matthew Bible” is printed, with translations by William Tyndale and Miles Coverdale

1582 – Last Julian calendar day in Spain, Portugal and pontifical states. To sync to the Gregorian calendar, 10 days are skipped and the next date is Oct 15.

1883 – The Orient Express departs on its first official journey from Paris to Istanbul

1900 – In a final confrontation, around 4,000 Ashantis are defeated by the British in the Gold Coast (Ghana)

1957 – Soviet Union launches Sputnik I, the 1st artificial Earth satellite into elliptical low Earth orbit

2006 – WikiLeaks is launched, created by internet activist Julian Assange

2008 – Mark Zuckerberg announces the appointment of Google executive Sheryl Sandberg as Facebook COO

2019 – Fuel subsidies end in Ecuador after four decades, prompting nationwide protests and President Lenín Moreno to declare 60-day state of emergency

Births & Deaths:

1895 – American film comedian and director Buster Keaton, who was known for his deadpan expression and his imaginative and often elaborate visual comedy, was born.

1970 – American singer Janis Joplin, who was known for her fierce and uninhibited musical style, died of an accidental overdose of heroin.

2014 – Haitian politician Jean-Claude Duvalier (“Baby Doc”), who was president of Haiti from 1971 to 1986, died in Port-au-Prince while he was on trial for alleged human rights abuses.

Film & TV:

1987 – “The Last Emperor” directed by Bernardo Bertolucci and starring John Lone, Joan Chen and Peter O’Toole premieres at the Tokyo Film Festival (Best Picture 1988)

Music:

1974 – John Lennon releases “Walls & Bridges” album featuring No. 1 single “Whatever Gets You thru the Night”

Sport:

1895 – 1st US Open Men’s Golf, Newport GC: Englishman Horace Rawlins wins inaugural event; beats Willie Dunn of Scotland by 2 strokes

Via Britannica / On This Day
