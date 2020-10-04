On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1537 – The 1st complete English-language Bible, the “Matthew Bible” is printed, with translations by William Tyndale and Miles Coverdale

1582 – Last Julian calendar day in Spain, Portugal and pontifical states. To sync to the Gregorian calendar, 10 days are skipped and the next date is Oct 15.

1883 – The Orient Express departs on its first official journey from Paris to Istanbul

1900 – In a final confrontation, around 4,000 Ashantis are defeated by the British in the Gold Coast (Ghana)

1957 – Soviet Union launches Sputnik I, the 1st artificial Earth satellite into elliptical low Earth orbit

2006 – WikiLeaks is launched, created by internet activist Julian Assange



2008 – Mark Zuckerberg announces the appointment of Google executive Sheryl Sandberg as Facebook COO

2019 – Fuel subsidies end in Ecuador after four decades, prompting nationwide protests and President Lenín Moreno to declare 60-day state of emergency

Births & Deaths:

1895 – American film comedian and director Buster Keaton, who was known for his deadpan expression and his imaginative and often elaborate visual comedy, was born.

1970 – American singer Janis Joplin, who was known for her fierce and uninhibited musical style, died of an accidental overdose of heroin.

2014 – Haitian politician Jean-Claude Duvalier (“Baby Doc”), who was president of Haiti from 1971 to 1986, died in Port-au-Prince while he was on trial for alleged human rights abuses.

Film & TV:

1987 – “The Last Emperor” directed by Bernardo Bertolucci and starring John Lone, Joan Chen and Peter O’Toole premieres at the Tokyo Film Festival (Best Picture 1988)

Music:

1974 – John Lennon releases “Walls & Bridges” album featuring No. 1 single “Whatever Gets You thru the Night”

Sport:

1895 – 1st US Open Men’s Golf, Newport GC: Englishman Horace Rawlins wins inaugural event; beats Willie Dunn of Scotland by 2 strokes

