Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
History

On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

1571 – Battle of Lepanto: Holy League of southern European nations destroy Ottoman fleet in significant loss off Western Greece

1737 – A cyclone causes 40 foot waves that are believed to have killed 300,000 in Calcutta, India

1763 – George III of Great Britain issues Proclamation of 1763, closing lands in North America north and west of Alleghenies to white settlement

1919 – KLM, Royal Dutch Airlines, established (oldest existing airline)

1959 – Far side of Moon seen for the 1st time, courtesy of USSR’s Luna 3 space probe

1963 – JFK signs ratification for nuclear test ban treaty

1985 – Members of the Palestine Liberation Front, a small faction headed by Abu Abbas within the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), hijacked an Italian cruise ship, the Achille Lauro.

2001 – The U.S. invasion of Afghanistan starts with an air assault and covert operations on the ground

2001 – Crude oil resumes flowing through the trans-Alaska pipeline after workers welded shut a bullet hole that caused 260,000 US gallons of oil to spill out

2003 – American gubernatorial recall election is held in California. Governor Gray Davis is recalled and Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes governor.

2014 – Spanish nurse diagnosed with Ebola, the first case outside west Africa

2018 – Jodie Whittaker debuts in her first full episode as the 13th and first female Doctor Who on BBC television

2019 – Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology awarded to Peter Ratcliffe, William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza for discovering how cells sense oxygen

Births & Deaths:

1934 – Playwright, poet, novelist, and essayist Amiri Baraka, who wrote of the experiences and anger of African Americans, was born

1952 – Russian politician Vladimir Putin, who served as president and prime minister of Russia, was born.

Film & TV:

1971 – “The French Connection” directed by William Friedkin and starring Gene Hackman, Roy Scheider and Fernando Rey premieres in the US (Academy Awards Best Picture 1972)


Music:

1959 – The romantic comedy Pillow Talk was released nationwide in the United States; it was the first of several on-screen pairings of actors Rock Hudson and Doris Day.

1982 – Musical “Cats” opens at Winter Garden Theater on Broadway NYC and runs for nearly 18 years before closing on September 10, 2000.

Sport:

2000 – Last ever competitive soccer match at Wembley Stadium, England defeated 1-0 by Germany, last goal scored by Liverpool’s Dietmar Hammann. Match is Tony Adams’ 60th at Wembley, the record for most appearances at the stadium.

Via Britannica / On This Day
%d bloggers like this: