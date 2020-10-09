Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
History

On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

768 – Charlemagne and his brother Carloman I are crowned Kings of The Franks

1000 – Leif Ericson discovers “Vinland” (possibly L’Anse aux Meadows, Canada) reputedly becoming first European to reach North America

1446 – The Hangul alphabet is published in Korea

1831 – Ioannis Kapodistrias, first Head of State of modern Greece, assassinated in Nafplion

1932 – Soviet leader Joseph Stalin expels Lev Kamenev and Grigory Zinoviev from the Communist Party after a power struggle

1941 – US President Franklin D. Roosevelt approves an atomic program that would become the Manhattan Project

1947 – First telephone conversation between a moving car & a plane

1962 – Uganda becomes independent from the United Kingdom

1997 – Italian playwright Dario Fo was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

2004 –  For the first time in Afghanistan’s history, voters went to the polls to choose a president, selecting Hamid Karzai, who had served as the interim president after the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001.

2006 – North Korea conducts its first nuclear test, with an estimated yield of between 0.4-2 kilotons

2012 – 25,000 people in Athens protest against German Chancellor Angela Merkel

2012 – Women’s rights and education activist Malala Yousafzai is shot three times by a Taliban gunman as she tried to board her school bus in Swat district of northwest Pakistan

2016 – Second US Presidential debate: Hostile confrontation between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at Washington University, St. Louis

2017 – Producer Harvey Weinstein is fired from The Weinstein Company after allegations of sexual abuse

2019 – Nearly 1 million people in northern California have their power cut by Pacific Gas and Electric to prevent wildfires amid high winds

Births & Deaths:

1982 – Anna Freud, psychoanalyst, author, and daughter of Sigmund Freud, died in London.

Film & TV:

1926 – NBC (National Broadcasting Corporation) forms

Music:

1965 – Beatles’ “Yesterday” single goes #1 & stays #1 for 4 weeks

1978 – 12th Country Music Association Award: Dolly Parton, Crystal Gayle & Don Williams wins

1986 – “Phantom of the Opera” premieres in London, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and starring Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman

Sport:

1919 – Reds beat White Sox, 5 games to 3 in 16th World Series. This series is known as black sox scandal as 8 White Sox throw series

1928 – NY Yankees sweep Cards in 25th World Series, become 1st to sweep consecutive World Series; Babe Ruth hits 3 HRs in game

Via Britannica / On This Day
