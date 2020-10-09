On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

768 – Charlemagne and his brother Carloman I are crowned Kings of The Franks

1000 – Leif Ericson discovers “Vinland” (possibly L’Anse aux Meadows, Canada) reputedly becoming first European to reach North America

1446 – The Hangul alphabet is published in Korea

1831 – Ioannis Kapodistrias, first Head of State of modern Greece, assassinated in Nafplion

1932 – Soviet leader Joseph Stalin expels Lev Kamenev and Grigory Zinoviev from the Communist Party after a power struggle

1941 – US President Franklin D. Roosevelt approves an atomic program that would become the Manhattan Project

1947 – First telephone conversation between a moving car & a plane

1962 – Uganda becomes independent from the United Kingdom

1997 – Italian playwright Dario Fo was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

2004 – For the first time in Afghanistan’s history, voters went to the polls to choose a president, selecting Hamid Karzai, who had served as the interim president after the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001.

2006 – North Korea conducts its first nuclear test, with an estimated yield of between 0.4-2 kilotons

2012 – A Taliban gunman shot 15-year-old Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, a vocal opponent of the ultraconservative group’s prohibition on the education of girls; despite being struck in the head, she survived the assassination attempt.

2012 – 25,000 people in Athens protest against German Chancellor Angela Merkel

2012 – Women’s rights and education activist Malala Yousafzai is shot three times by a Taliban gunman as she tried to board her school bus in Swat district of northwest Pakistan

2016 – Second US Presidential debate: Hostile confrontation between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at Washington University, St. Louis

2017 – Producer Harvey Weinstein is fired from The Weinstein Company after allegations of sexual abuse

2019 – Nearly 1 million people in northern California have their power cut by Pacific Gas and Electric to prevent wildfires amid high winds

Births & Deaths:



1982 – Anna Freud, psychoanalyst, author, and daughter of Sigmund Freud, died in London.

Film & TV:



1926 – NBC (National Broadcasting Corporation) forms

Music:

1965 – Beatles’ “Yesterday” single goes #1 & stays #1 for 4 weeks

1978 – 12th Country Music Association Award: Dolly Parton, Crystal Gayle & Don Williams wins

1986 – “Phantom of the Opera” premieres in London, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and starring Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman

Sport:

1919 – Reds beat White Sox, 5 games to 3 in 16th World Series. This series is known as black sox scandal as 8 White Sox throw series

1928 – NY Yankees sweep Cards in 25th World Series, become 1st to sweep consecutive World Series; Babe Ruth hits 3 HRs in game

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...