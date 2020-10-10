Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
History

On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

680 – Al-Hussein (Al-Ḥusayn ibn) and his followers killed at Karbala by army of Yazid, the Umayyad caliph, on the way to Kufa

1780 – Great Hurricane of 1780 kills 20,000 to 30,000 in the Caribbean, hitting Barbados first. Atlantic’s deadliest recorded hurricane.

1845 – To improve the then-unsatisfactory methods of instructing midshipmen, George Bancroft—historian, educator, and secretary of the navy—founded the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on this day in 1845.

1954 – Ho Chi Minh enters Hanoi after withdrawal of French troops

1957 – A fire at the Windscale nuclear plant in Cumbria, England becomes the world’s first major nuclear accident

1970 – Fiji gained independence from Great Britain.

1978 – British pop music magazine “Smash Hits” first published

1982 – Pope John Paul II canonizes Rev Maximilian Kolbe, who volunteered to die in place of another inmate at Auschwitz concentration camp, a saint

2005 – Negotiations between the CDU/CSU and SPD in Germany conclude with the two parties agreeing to form a grand coalition with Angela Merkel as chancellor after both parties lost seats in the 2005 German federal election

2010 – The Netherlands Antilles—formerly an autonomous part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands consisting of a group of five islands in the Caribbean Sea—was officially dissolved.

2014 – Malala Yousafzai & Kailash Satyarthi win the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize

2015 – Bombing at a peace rally in Ankara, Turkey kills at least 95, injures 200

2018 – Hurricane Michael makes landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, as a category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph (250 km/h), going on to kill 27, having killed 15 in Central America

2019 – 3,500 women are the first to be allowed to attend a football match in Iran for a World Cup qualifier in Tehran, since the Islamic revolution

Births & Deaths:
1985 – American filmmaker Orson Welles—who notably wrote, directed, produced, and acted in Citizen Kane (1941), one of the most influential films of all time—died at age 70.

Film & TV:

1954 – 1st National Film Awards (India): “Shyamchi Aai” wins the Golden Lotus

1956 – The American classic Giant had its world premiere; the saga was especially notable for being the last movie of James Dean, who died in a car accident shortly after filming was completed.

1963 – The British spy film From Russia with Love premiered in London; the second film in the James Bond franchise, it is considered one of the best in the series.

2017 – “Thor: Ragnarok” directed by Taika Waititi, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett premieres in Los Angeles, California

Music:

1969 – “Jesus Christ Superstar” soundtrack album by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice is recorded

Sport:

1899 – African-American inventor Issac R. Johnson patents the bicycle frame

Via Britannica / On This Day
