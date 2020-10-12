Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
History

On This Day…

539 BC – The army of Cyrus the Great of Persia takes Babylon

1279 – Nichiren, a Japanese Buddhist monk, founder of Nichiren Buddhism, inscribes the Dai-Gohonzon

1492 – Christopher Columbus’s expedition makes landfall on a Caribbean island he names San Salvador (likely Watling Island, Bahamas). The explorer believes he has reached East Asia (OS 21 Oct)

1915 – Ford Motor Company under Henry Ford manufactures its 1 millionth automobile at the River Rouge plant in Detroit

1968 – Equatorial Guinea gained its independence from Spain.

1999 The Day of Six Billion: the proclaimed 6 billionth living human in the world is born

2000 – While preparing to refuel in the Yemeni port of Aden, the USS Cole, a U.S. naval destroyer, was attacked by suicide bombers associated with al-Qaeda; 17 sailors were killed and 39 wounded.

2001 – The centennial Nobel Prize for Peace was awarded to the United Nations and the organization’s secretary-general, Kofi Annan.

2002 – Terrorists explode two bombs in Bali’s nightclub district killing 202 and injuring 209 mostly foreign tourists

2008 – Anna Kournikova and Andy Roddick defeat Martina Navratilova and Jesse Levine in a match for charity, raising over $400,000 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation and Atlanta AIDS Partnership Fund

2017 – Plague outbreak in Madagascar kills 57, with 684 cases so far reported by WHO

Births & Deaths:

1866 – Ramsay MacDonald, the first Labour Party prime minister of the United Kingdom—in the Labour governments of 1924 and 1929–31 and in the national coalition government of 1931–35—was born.

1915 – During World War I, English nurse Edith Cavell was executed for assisting Allied soldiers in escaping from German-occupied Belgium.

1998 – American college student Matthew Shepard died in Fort Collins, Colorado, several days after being beaten by two men and left in the cold in Laramie, Wyoming; Shepard’s homosexuality was believed to have motivated the attack, and his death contributed to the expansion of federal hate-crime legislation.

1999 – American basketball player Wilt Chamberlain, who was considered one of the greatest offensive players in the history of the game, died at age 63.

Film & TV:

1960 – Japanese politician Inejiro Asanuma is assassinated with a sword during a televised debate live on TV by 17-year old nationalist Otoya Yamaguchi

Music:

1966 – Jimi Hendrix Experience forms with Jimi Hendrix, Noel Redding & Mitch Mitchell

Sport:

1968 – IXX Summer Olympic Games open at Mexico City, Mexico; first Olympics in Latin America

