History

On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

54 – Nero succeeds Claudius as Roman Emperor

1307 – French King Philip IV has Grand Master Jacques de Molay and Knights Templar arrested and charged of idolatry and corruption

1884 – Greenwich in London established as the universal time meridian of longitude

1943 – Italy declares war on former Axis partner Germany

1944 – US 1st army begins battle of Aachen, first German city captured during WWII

1972 – A flight chartered by a Uruguayan rugby team crashed in the Andes Mountains of Argentina, and the wreckage was not located for more than two months; the incident garnered international attention, especially after it was revealed that the survivors had resorted to cannibalism.

1981 – One week after the assassination of Anwar Sadat, voters in Egypt approved Hosni Mubarak as the country’s new president.

2010 – Copiapó mining accident in Chile comes to a happy end as all 33 miners arrive at the surface after surviving a record 69 days underground

2017 – Actress Rose McGowan alleges that Harvey Weinstein raped her in 1997

2019 – Kurdish forces make a deal with Syrian army for them to patrol border areas in north east Syria to combat Turkish offensive after US President Donald Trump pulls out US forces

Film & TV:

1973 – “Badlands” directed by Terrence Malick and starring Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek premieres at the New York Film Festival

Music:

2016 – American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature

Sport:

1903 – Boston Americans win the inaugural Baseball World Series; beat Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 in Game 8 at Huntington Avenue for a 5-3 series victory; winning pitcher Bill Dinneen

2019 – Simone Biles becomes the most decorated gymnast in history when she wins record 25th medal at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany

