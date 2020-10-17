On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes
733 – Battle at Tours (Poitiers): Charles Martel’s Frankish and Burgundian forces beat those of al-Andalus under Abdul Rahman Al Ghafiqi halting Islamic influence (date disputed)
1854 – French and British forces bombard Sevastopol for the first time during the Crimean War
1907 – Guglielmo Marconi’s company begins the first commercial transatlantic wireless service between Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Canada and Clifden, Ireland
1933 – Albert Einstein arrives in US as a refugee from Nazi Germany
1943 – Burma railway completed, built by Allied POWs and Asian laborers for use of the Japanese army
1957 – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip visit the White House
1973 – OPEC oil ministers use oil as an economic weapon in the Arab-Israeli War, mandating a cut in exports and recommending an embargo against unfriendly states
1979 -Mother Teresa, founder of a Roman Catholic order of women dedicated to the poor and particularly to the destitute of India, was named the recipient of that year’s Nobel Prize for Peace.
2017 – Islamic State headquarters Raqqa declared under full control of US-led alliance by Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) spokesman Talal Sello after 4 months of fighting
2018 – Recreational marijuana became legal in Canada.
2019 – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces new Brexit deal with the EU, removes the Northern Ireland backstop clause
2019 – The ‘Blob’, mysterious yellow slime organism (physarum polycephalum) with 720 sexes, moves and can solve problems to go on display at the Paris Zoological Park
Births & Deaths:
1918 – American actress Rita Hayworth, whose portrayal of seductresses helped earn her the nickname “The Love Goddess,” was born.
1972 – American rapper and actor Eminem, who was one of the most controversial and best-selling artists of the early 21st century, was born.
Film & TV:
1939 – “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”, directed by Frank Capra and starring James Stewart and Jean Arthur, is released
1956 – “Around the World in 80 Days”, based on the book by Jules Verne, directed by Michael Anderson and starring David Nivon and Cantinflas, premieres in New York
Music:
1957 – Jailhouse Rock starring Elvis Presley premieres in Memphis, Tennessee
1963 – The Beatles record “I Want to Hold Your Hand” at EMI Studios in London
Sport:
1860 – 1st British Open Men’s Golf, Prestwick GC: Willie Park Sr. wins inaugural event by 2 strokes from fellow Scot Tom Morris Sr
17th October 2020
The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it has scheduled the first federal execution of a woman in almost 70 years, setting a Dec. 8 date to put to death Lisa Montgomery, convicted of a 2004 murder.
Montgomery, who was found guilty of strangling a pregnant woman in Missouri, will be executed by lethal injection at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Indiana, the department said in a statement.
...
17th October 2020
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus and might have caught it at a meeting with his European Union counterparts on Monday, a spokeswoman for his ministry said on Saturday.
Schallenberg's infection raises the prospect that the EU Foreign Affairs Council was a so-called super-spreader event. His Belgian counterpart Sophie Wilmes said on Friday ...
17th October 2020
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party was on track for a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election on Saturday, and could possibly form the first single-party government in decades.
Labour had 50.5% of the votes, ahead of the opposition National Party of Judith Collins at 25.8%, the Electoral Commission said, with 30% of ballots counted in the election that was largely a refer...
17th October 2020
European leaders from London to Berlin face an alarming reality: lockdowns are creeping back on the agenda as the pandemic threatens the continent again.
It’s a scenario many ruled out after the summer, when coronavirus cases were receding across Europe and borders were re-opening. A resurgence was expected, but the conviction was that a targeted approach would do.
The EU's national leaders...
17th October 2020
POLITICO reports that the EU leaders will be reevaluating the need for in-person meetings over the coming weeks, European Council President Charles Michel said Friday.
The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and the fact that three leaders were knocked out of this week's summit because of infection risks catalysed this decision.
According to POLITICO, Michel defended his decision to c...
17th October 2020
Enzo Morricone's first posthumous album will feature seven new tracks, Decca Records said Friday.
"Morricone Segreto" ("Secret Morricone") will come out on November 6, four days before what would have been the composer's 92nd birthday on November 10. The collection spans the 1960 to '80s.
Morricone Segreto has been produced by Pierpaolo De Sanctis for Italy's CAM Sugar label. The Oscar-winn...
17th October 2020
17th October 2020
Morning Briefing
New measures to slow down spread of Covid
The wearing of masks will be made mandatory outdoors and bars and clubs will be ordered to shut by 11pm in a new wave of measures intended to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
These were announced in a press conference headed by PM Robert Abela yesterday evening. Abela said that Malta is at a critical moment in terms of controlli...
17th October 2020
The Czech police raided the country’s football association headquarters on Friday, charging 20 people with match fixing and corruption, prosecutors and association officials said.
“The police have launched criminal proceedings against 20 people today... regarding an organised crime group active in corruption to fix results of football matches,” High State Prosecutor Lenka Bradacova told Reuter...
17th October 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo shot back at Italy's sports minister on Friday by denying that he broke the coronavirus protocol adopted for the country's football after returning from international duty while positive for the disease.
On Thursday Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora said that Portugal captain Ronaldo had broken protocol after he left isolation with his club Juventus to join up with his nat...
