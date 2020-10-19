On This Day…

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
202 BC – Battle of Zama: Hannibal Barca and the Carthaginian army are defeated by Roman legions under Scipio Africanus, ending 2nd Punic War
1781 – British forces under General Charles Cornwallis sign terms of surrender to George Washington and Comte de Rochambeau at Yorktown at 2 pm, ending the US Revolutionary War
1926 – Russian Politburo throws out Leon Trotsky and his followers
1914 – During World War I, the First Battle of Ypres began in western Flanders; the Allies and Germans settled into the trench warfare that would characterize the remainder of the war on the Western Front.
1943 – Streptomycin, the first antibiotic remedy for tuberculosis, is isolated by researchers at Rutgers University
1987 – Black Monday: Stock markets around the world crash, including the Dow Jones stock index, which falls 508.32 points (22%), 4½ times the previous daily record
2003 – Pope John Paul II beatified Mother Teresa, who had won the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize for her charity work.
2005 – Saddam Hussein goes on trial in Baghdad for crimes against humanity
2015 – US scientists from University of California find evidence life on earth may have begun 4.1 billion years ago, 300 million earlier than previously thought
2019 – UK parliament votes for the Letwin amendment in a special Saturday sitting, which forces Boris Johnson to ask the EU for an extension and delays vote on his Brexit deal
Births & Deaths:
1897 – American industrialist George M. Pullman, inventor of the Pullman sleeping car used on railroads, died.
Film & TV:
1988 – US Senate passes bill curbing ads during children’s TV shows
Music:
1975 – “A Chorus Line”, held record longest-running Broadway show (6,137 performances), premieres on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre in New York
Sport:
1957 – Montreal Canadien Maurice “Rocket” Richard, becomes the 1st NHLer to score 500 goals