On This Day…

1520 – Ferdinand Magellan and his fleet reach Cape Virgenes and become the first Europeans to sail into the Pacific Ocean

1805 – Battle of Trafalgar: British Admiral Horatio Nelson defeats combined French and Spanish fleet. Nelson shot and killed during battle.

1854 – Florence Nightingale with a staff of 38 nurses is sent to the Crimean War

1944 – World War II: US troops capture Aachen, 1st large German city to fall

1948 – UN rejects Russian proposal to destroy atomic weapons

1950 – Chinese forces occupy Tibet

1993 – Military coup by Burundi President Ndadaye; 525,000 Hutus flee

1966 – 116 children and 28 adults died as a coal waste heap slid and engulfed a school in Aberfan, South Wales

2012 – Kateri Tekakwitha canonized as the 1st Native American saint by Pope Benedict XVI

2017 – Spanish government suspends Catalonia’s autonomy in the face of a deepening political crisis over the region’s push for independence

Births & Deaths:



2012 – American politician and liberal activist George McGovern, who ran unsuccessfully as a reformist Democratic challenger in the 1972 presidential race against incumbent Republican President Richard Nixon, died in South Dakota.

Film & TV:

1964 – Film version of “My Fair Lady” directed by George Cukor and starring Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn premieres in New York (Academy Awards Best Picture 1965)

Music:

1858 -Jacques Offenbach’s operetta ” Orpheus in the Underworld” (Orphée aux Enfers) premieres in Paris, includes “Infernal Galop” (can-can tune)

2001 – “United We Stand” benefit concert for September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks victims, held at RFK Stadium Washington, D.C. organized and headlined by Michael Jackson and featuring Aerosmith, Mariah Carey and The Backstreet Boys

Sport:

1980 – Phillies win their 1st World Championship in their 98-year history

