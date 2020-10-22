On This Day…

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
1633 – Battle of Liaoluo Bay: Dutch East India Company defeated by Chinese Ming naval forces in southern Fujian sea
1721 – Tsar Peter the Great becomes “All-Russian Imperator”
1879 – Thomas Edison perfects carbonized cotton filament light bulb
1884 – International Meridian Conference in Washington, D.C. adopts Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) worldwide, creating 24 international time zones with longitude zero at the Greenwich meridian
1907 – Panic of 1907: A run on Knickerbocker Trust Company stock leads to US wide run on banks
1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis: US President John F. Kennedy addresses TV about Russian missile bases in Cuba and imposes a naval blockade on Cuba, beginning the missile crisis
1964 – French philosopher and writer Jean-Paul Sartre was announced the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature; however, he became the first person to decline the award.
1978 – Pope John Paul II is inaugurated as Pope
2008 – Chandrayaan-1, India’s first lunar space probe, was launched, and it later found water in the Moon’s atmosphere.
2010 – WikiLeaks, a Web site founded by Julian Assange that functioned as a clearinghouse for classified or otherwise privileged information, released thousands of U.S. documents relating to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
2019 – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agree deal to jointly control former Kurdish territory in Northern Syria
2019 – Legislation for Northern Ireland legalizing same-sex marriage and abortion comes into effect
TV & Film:
1942 – “Now, Voyager” film directed by Irving Rapper starring Bette Davis, Paul Henreid and Claude Rain premieres in New York
Music:
1883 – New York’s original Metropolitan Opera House has its grand opening with a performance of the opera “Faust”
1988 – Elton John sells out Madison Square Garden for a record 26th time
Sport:
1978 – 8th NYC Women’s Marathon won by Grete Waitz in her first appearance in world record time 2:32:30