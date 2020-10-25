Reading Time: 2 minutes
1415 – Battle of Agincourt: Henry V’s forces defeat larger French army and the longbow defeats the armoured knight
1854 – The infamous “Charge of the Light Brigade” during the Battle of Balaclava in the Crimean War results in over 100 killed
1962 – US Ambassador to the UN Adlai Stevenson demands USSR UN rep Zorin answer regarding Cuban missile bases saying “I am prepared to wait for my answer until hell freezes over”
1971 – United Nations votes to expel the Chinese Nationalist ruled Taiwan and admit the Communist People’s Republic of China
1995 – Singer Cliff Richard receives his knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II, – 1st rock star to be knighted
2001 – Windows XP first becomes available
2004 – Fidel Castro, Cuba’s President, announces that transactions using the American Dollar will be banned by November 8
2012 – The double dip recession in the UK economy ends with growth of 1.0% in GDP in the third quarter of 2012, with help from the London Olympic Games
2017 – Chinese Premier Xi Jinping unveils his new ruling council in the Great Hall of the People, none of the five are young enough to succeed him
2018 – Flash floods near the Red Sea in Jordan kill 17 as a school bus is washed away
Births & Deaths:
– George Steinbrenner scuffles with 2 fans in a hotel elevator 1981
Film & TV:
1978 – “Halloween”, directed by John Carpenter, starring Donald Pleasence and Jamie Lee Curtis in her film debut, is released
Music:
1875 – The first performance of the Piano Concerto No. 1 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is given in Boston, Massachusetts with Hans von Bülow as soloist
1980 – Barbra Streisand’s “Guilty” album goes #1 for 3 weeks & her single “Woman In Love,” goes #1 for 3 weeks
Sport:
1964 – Dutchman Anton Geesink is 1st non-Japanese Olympic judo gold medal winner
Via Britannica / On This Day
A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after a shark attacked him on Sunday at Australia's Great Barrier Reef, near the north Queensland city of Townsville, rescuers said.
Paramedics airlifted the man from Britomart Reef to Townsville Hospita...
Afghan security forces have killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri, a senior al Qaeda leader who was on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted Terrorists list, Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a tweet late on Saturday.
...
Victoria state, Australia's COVID-19 epicentre, on Sunday delayed an expected announcement on the easing of lockdown restrictions due to an outbreak in Melbourne, prompting warnings that residents were at a "financial and mental breaking point".
...
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call on Saturday that Belarus and Russia were ready to respond jointly to external threats, Russian agencies quoted Belarus state media as saying.
Lukashen...
Polls opened in Egypt on Saturday for parliamentary elections that will stretch over several weeks and are set to be dominated by supporters of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
A first round of voting will end on Sunday, with a second round on Nov...
Download your free edition of our journal today.
The cover story this issue ponders economic advice from an unlikely leader: the head of the Roman Catholic church. Pope Francis is unequivocal in his assessment of missed opportunities from the las...
Lee Kun-hee who built Samsung Electronics into a global powerhouse in smartphones, semiconductors and televisions, died on Sunday after spending more than six years in hospital following a heart attack, the company said.
The charismatic leader of...
New coronavirus infections in Austria rose by a daily record of 3,614 cases, health authorities said on Saturday.
The count was well over the 2,571 reported on Friday. The total confirmed cases in Austria rose to 79,770 cases, with 1,002 people n...
The number of people who have died while infected with the coronavirus in the Czech Republic has doubled to 2,047 in two weeks, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.
It took the country of 10.7 million seven months to reach 1,000 deaths after ...
