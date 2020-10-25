On This Day…

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
2 Mins Read
1415 – Battle of Agincourt: Henry V’s forces defeat larger French army and the longbow defeats the armoured knight

1854 – The infamous “Charge of the Light Brigade” during the Battle of Balaclava in the Crimean War results in over 100 killed

1962 – US Ambassador to the UN Adlai Stevenson demands USSR UN rep Zorin answer regarding Cuban missile bases saying “I am prepared to wait for my answer until hell freezes over”

1971 – United Nations votes to expel the Chinese Nationalist ruled Taiwan and admit the Communist People’s Republic of China

1995 – Singer Cliff Richard receives his knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II, – 1st rock star to be knighted

2001 – Windows XP first becomes available

2004 – Fidel Castro, Cuba’s President, announces that transactions using the American Dollar will be banned by November 8

2012 – The double dip recession in the UK economy ends with growth of 1.0% in GDP in the third quarter of 2012, with help from the London Olympic Games

2017 – Chinese Premier Xi Jinping unveils his new ruling council in the Great Hall of the People, none of the five are young enough to succeed him

2018 – Flash floods near the Red Sea in Jordan kill 17 as a school bus is washed away

Births & Deaths:

1981 – George Steinbrenner scuffles with 2 fans in a hotel elevator

Film & TV:

1978 – “Halloween”, directed by John Carpenter, starring Donald Pleasence and Jamie Lee Curtis in her film debut, is released

Music:

1875 – The first performance of the Piano Concerto No. 1 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is given in Boston, Massachusetts with Hans von Bülow as soloist

1980 – Barbra Streisand’s “Guilty” album goes #1 for 3 weeks & her single “Woman In Love,” goes #1 for 3 weeks

Sport:

1964 – Dutchman Anton Geesink is 1st non-Japanese Olympic judo gold medal winner

