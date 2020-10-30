On This Day…

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
1340 – Battle of Rio Salado (or Tarifa): King Afonso IV of Portugal and King Alfonso XI of Castile defeat Sultan Abu al-Hasan ‘Ali of Morocco and Yusuf I of Granada, last Marīnids invasion of Iberian Peninsula
1899 – Battle of Ladysmith, Natal: Boers defeat the British, leading to the Siege of Ladysmith
1905 – “October Manifesto” Russian Tsar Nicholas II grants civil liberties and accepts the first Duma (Parliament)
1917 – British government gives final approval to Balfour Declaration
1938 – Orson Welles’s radio dramatization of H.G. Wells’s War of the Worlds was broadcast, causing great alarm—though reports of a nationwide panic were unfounded—as some listeners feared a genuine invasion from Mars.
1944 – Anne Frank is deported from Auschwitz to Belsen
1950 – Pope Pius XII witnesses “The Miracle of the Sun” while at the Vatican
1961 – The Soviets detonated Tsar Bomba over Novaya Zemlya island in the Arctic Ocean; the largest nuclear weapon ever set off, it produced the most powerful human-made explosion ever recorded.
1973 – The Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey is completed, connecting the continents of Europe and Asia over the Bosporus for the first time
1995 – Voters in Quebec narrowly defeated a referendum that proposed sovereignty for the province within a new economic and political partnership with the rest of Canada.
2017 – President Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates are indicted on fraud charges, advisor George Papadopoulos pleads guilty to lying to the FBI
2017 – Kenyan election rerun, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the winner with 38% turnout
2019 – Twitter head Jack Dorsey announces it will no longer take political ads
Births & Deaths:
2018 – American crime boss Whitey Bulger—who, as head of the Boston-area Winter Hill Gang, was a leading figure in organized crime from the late 1960s to the mid-1990s—was beaten to death by fellow inmates while in prison.
Film & TV:
1921 – “The Sheik”, a silent film starring Rudolph Valentino, premieres in Los Angeles
Music:
1944 – Aaron Copland’s ballet score “Appalachian Spring” premieres in Washington, D.C. with Martha Graham dancing lead role
1987 – “Faith” debut album by George Michael is released
Sport
1974 – “Rumble in the Jungle”: Muhammad Ali KOs George Foreman in the 8th round in Kinshasa, Zaire; regains world heavyweight boxing title with famous “rope-a-dope” tactic
1997 – Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona announces his retirement from football on his 37th birthday
2003 – American basketball player LeBron James, who was drafted directly out of high school, made his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers.