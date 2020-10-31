Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
On This Day…

3 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today – Although Halloween, celebrated this day, is now observed largely as a secular holiday, it is, as the eve of All Saints’ Day, also a religious holiday among some Christians.

1517 – Martin Luther sends his 95 Theses to Albrecht von Brandenburg, the Archbishop of Mainz, precipitating The Protestant Reformation

1541 – Michelangelo Buonarroti finishes painting “The Last Judgement” in the Sistine Chapel, Vatican City

1632 – Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, whose paintings are among the most beloved and revered images in the history of art, was baptized.

1876 – Great Backerganj Cyclone of 1876 ravages British India (Modern-day Bangladesh), over 200,000 killed

1918 – Spanish Flu kills 21,000 people in the US in a single week

1941 – After nearly 15 years of work, the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota was completed; the colossal sculpture features the heads of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

1968 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered an end to American bombing in North Vietnam.

1984 – Rajiv Gandhi takes office as India’s 6th Prime Minister succeeding his mother Indira Gandhi who was assassinated

1984 – Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is assassinated by her bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh at her home in New Delhi

1993 – Rapper Tupac Shakur charged with aggravated assault

1998 – Iraq disarmament crisis begins: Iraq announces it would no longer cooperate with United Nations weapons inspectors.

2003 – Bethany Hamilton, aged 13, has her arm bitten off by a shark while surfing in Hawaii

2008 – Whitepaper “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System” is published by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto. It describes a decentralized peer-to-peer network that could track and verify transactions while producing a transparent, verifiable record.

2011 – The world population reaches 7 billion inhabitants according to the United Nations

2015 – Russian airliner crashes killing all 224 on board in Sinai Peninsula, Egypt – Russia’s worst air disaster

2017 – Terrorist attack in New York when a truck mows down people on a cycle lane, killing 8, injuring 10

2019 – Jihadist group Islamic State names Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi as its new leader after US special forces kill its former leader

2019 – Gas canister explodes on a train in Rahim Yar Khan, Pakaistan killing at least 70 and injuring 30

Births & Deaths:

1926 – Harry Houdini, the magician and escape artist, died of peritonitis stemming from a stomach injury.

2008 – American author and oral historian Studs Terkel, who chronicled the lives of Americans from the Great Depression to the early 21st century, died in Chicago.

Film & TV:

1962 – “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” horror film released directed by Robert Aldrich, starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, based on novel by Henry Farrell

1964 – Barbra Streisand’s “People” album goes #1 for 5 weeks

Sport:

1987 – American jockey Chris Antley becomes first rider to win 9 races in a day (4 at Aqueduct / 5 at The Meadowlands)

Via Britannica / On This Day
