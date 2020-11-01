On This Day…

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
1755 – Lisbon earthquake kills more than 50,000 in Portugal
1814 – Congress of Vienna opens to re-draw the European political map after the defeat of France, in the Napoleonic Wars
1848 – WHSmith opens its 1st railway bookstall, at Euston Station in London
1894 – Vaccine for diphtheria announced by Dr Roux of Paris
1916 – Paul Miliukov delivers in the Russian State Duma the famous “stupidity or treason” speech, precipitating the downfall of the Boris Stürmer government
1952 – “Ivy Mike”, the first thermonuclear weapon to utilize the H-bomb design of Edward Teller and Stanislaw Ulam, is detonated in the Marshall Islands, Pacific Ocean
1974 – UN affirms independence of Cyprus
1977 – US President Jimmy Carter raises the minimum wage from $2.30 to $3.35 an hour, effective from 1st Jan 1981
1981 – Antigua and Barbuda achieved independence from the United Kingdom, with Vere Bird serving as the first prime minister.
1994 – The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched its Wind spacecraft on a mission that would include a “halo orbit” between the Sun and Earth to explore the space environment there.
1998 – The European Court of Human Rights is instituted.
2012 – Scientists detect evidence of light from the universe’s first stars, predicted to have formed 500 million years after the big bang
2012 – Google’s Gmail becomes the world’s most popular email service
2012 -22 people are killed and 111 injured after a fuel tanker explodes in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
2018 – Palau becomes the first country to ban sunscreen and its chemicals which bleach coral reefs
2018 – Google employees stage mass walkout to protest the company’s handling of sexual harassment
Births & Deaths:
1999 – American professional gridiron football player Walter Payton, who was one of the game’s greatest running backs, died from bile duct cancer.
2006 – American novelist William Styron—known for his treatment of tragic themes and his rich classical prose style, highlighted in such works as Sophie’s Choice (1979)—died at age 81.
Film & TV:
1997 – “Titanic” directed by James Cameron, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet premieres at the Tokyo International Film Festival (Academy Awards Best Picture 1998)
Music:
1969 – The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album goes #1 in US & stays #1 for 11 weeks
Sport:
1950 – Celtics’ forward Chuck Cooper becomes first African American to play in the NBA in Boston’s 107-84 loss at Fort Wayne Pistons; future Hall of Famer Bob Cousy also debuts for Celtics