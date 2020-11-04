On This Day…

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
1576 – Eighty Years’ War: In Flanders, Spanish defeat Walloon and capture Antwerp
1841 – First wagon train arrives in California
1862 – Dr Richard Gatling patents Gatling machine gun in Indianapolis
1879 – African American inventor Thomas Elkins patents refrigerating apparatus
1922 – Howard Carter discovers tomb of Tutankhamun in Egypt
1946 – UNESCO was officially established as its constitution entered into force; this specialized agency of the UN called for the promotion of international collaboration in education, science, and culture.
1979 – A hostage crisis in Iran began as the U.S. embassy in Tehrān was seized by Iranian militants in a move sanctioned by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
1980 – Conservative Republican Ronald Reagan was elected the 40th president of the United States.
1993 – Elton John awarded $518,700 from Sunday Mirror for a false report on his diet
2003 – The most powerful solar flare as observed by satellite instrumentation is recorded.
2008 – Barack Obama becomes the first African-American to be elected President of the United States, defeating Republican candidate John McCain
2015 – Justin Trudeau sworn in as Canadian Prime Minister with a cabinet split equally between men and women
2015 – Plane crashes after take-off from Juba international airport, South Sudan, killing 37, 1 year old survives in father’s arms
2016 – Paris Agreement on climate change becomes effective
2019 – Nine members of a US Mexican Mormon family, including six children, shot and killed in attack by criminal gang in Northern Mexico
Film & TV:
2001 – “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” 1st film adaptation of the books by J. K. Rowling, premieres starring Daniel Radcliffe
Music:
1876 – Johannes Brahms’ 1st Symphony in C premieres in Karlsruhe, Grand Duchy of Baden
1996 – British girls group the Spice Girls release their debut album “Spice”, goes on to sell 23 million copies
2015 – Katy Perry is the highest paid musician of the year earning 135 million, according to Forbes Magazine
Sport:
1987 – NBA announces 4 new franchises; Charlotte & Miami for 1988 & Minneapolis & Orlando for 1989