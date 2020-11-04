Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

1576 – Eighty Years’ War: In Flanders, Spanish defeat Walloon and capture Antwerp

1841 – First wagon train arrives in California

1862 – Dr Richard Gatling patents Gatling machine gun in Indianapolis

1879 – African American inventor Thomas Elkins patents refrigerating apparatus

1922 – Howard Carter discovers tomb of Tutankhamun in Egypt

1946 – UNESCO was officially established as its constitution entered into force; this specialized agency of the UN called for the promotion of international collaboration in education, science, and culture.

1979 – A hostage crisis in Iran began as the U.S. embassy in Tehrān was seized by Iranian militants in a move sanctioned by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

1980 – Conservative Republican Ronald Reagan was elected the 40th president of the United States.

1993 – Elton John awarded $518,700 from Sunday Mirror for a false report on his diet

2003 – The most powerful solar flare as observed by satellite instrumentation is recorded.

2008 – Barack Obama becomes the first African-American to be elected President of the United States, defeating Republican candidate John McCain

2015 – Justin Trudeau sworn in as Canadian Prime Minister with a cabinet split equally between men and women

2015 – Plane crashes after take-off from Juba international airport, South Sudan, killing 37, 1 year old survives in father’s arms

2016 – Paris Agreement on climate change becomes effective

2019 – Nine members of a US Mexican Mormon family, including six children, shot and killed in attack by criminal gang in Northern Mexico

Film & TV:

2001 – “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” 1st film adaptation of the books by J. K. Rowling, premieres starring Daniel Radcliffe

Music:

1876 – Johannes Brahms’ 1st Symphony in C premieres in Karlsruhe, Grand Duchy of Baden

1996 – British girls group the Spice Girls release their debut album “Spice”, goes on to sell 23 million copies

2015 – Katy Perry is the highest paid musician of the year earning 135 million, according to Forbes Magazine

Sport:

1987 – NBA announces 4 new franchises; Charlotte & Miami for 1988 & Minneapolis & Orlando for 1989

Via Britannica / On This Day
%d bloggers like this: