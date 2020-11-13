On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1789 – Benjamin Franklin writes “Nothing . . . certain but death & taxes”

1918 – Egyptian patriot Saad Zaghloul formed Al-Wafd al-Miṣrī (Arabic: “Egyptian Delegation”), the nationalist political party that was instrumental in gaining Egyptian independence from Britain.

1933 – 1st modern sit-down strike by Hormel meat packers in Austin, Minnesota

1956 – US Supreme court rules race separation on buses in Alabama unconstitutional

1980 – US spacecraft Voyager 1 sends back 1st close-up pictures of Saturn

1982 – Vietnam Veterans Memorial opens in Washington, D.C., featuring the names of over 58,000 US soldiers killed or missing in the Vietnam War

1985 – Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupts in Colombia, killing 25,000 in the town of Armero

1994 – Sweden agrees to join European Union

2001 – On the heels of the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan prompted by the deadly terrorist attacks of September 11, the army of the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance captured the capital city of Kabul.

2007 – An explosion hits the south wing of the House of Representatives of the Philippines in Quezon City, killing four people, including Congressman Wahab Akbar, and wounding six

2015 – terrorists staged coordinated attacks in Paris and its environs, the deadliest occurring at the Bataclan theatre and concert hall; in all, at least 130 people were killed and more than 350 were wounded.

2018 – Trial of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán begins in New York

2019 – Rediscovered painting “Lucretia” by female baroque artist Artemisia Gentileschi sells for $4.1 million at auction in Paris

2019 – First day of public testimony in Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry held in Washington, D.C.

2019 – Venice hit by the worst floods in 50 years, due to a very high tide with waves in St Mark’s square, killing one resident

Film & TV:

1940 – “Fantasia” animated film by Walt Disney, starring Leopold Stokowski and Deems Taylor, is released

1999 – “Toy Story 2”, directed by John Lasseter, starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, premieres in the US

Music:

2000 – The Beatles release their compilation album “1” (2001 Billboard Album of the Year)

2002 – Eminem releases single ‘Lose Yourself’ from soundtrack of “8 Mile”, 1st rap song to win Academy Award Best Original Song

Sport:

1982 – WBA lightweight champion Ray Mancini beats South Korean challenger Duk Koo Kim by TKO in 14th round in Las Vegas; Kim collapses, falls into a coma and dies 4 days later; as a result, WBC shortens title bouts to 12 rounds; WBA & WBO follow in 1988, and IBF in 1989

