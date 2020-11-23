On This Day…

Reading Time: 3 minutes

1248 – Conquest of Seville by Christian troops under King Ferdinand III of Castile after the city capitulates

1644 – “Areopagitica”, a pamphlet by John Milton decrying censorship, is published

1863 – The Battle of Chattanooga, a decisive Union victory during the American Civil War, began.

1869 – The clipper Cutty Sark is launched In Dumbarton, Scotland, one of the last clippers ever built and the only one still surviving

1935 – Lincoln Ellsworth landed on Ellsworth Land, Antarctica, and claimed it for the United States, a claim the U.S. government has never taken up.

1936 – The first issue of Life was published, and the magazine later became a pioneer in photojournalism and one of the major forces in that field’s development.

1946 – At least 6,000 Vietnamese civilians were killed in a French naval bombardment of the port city of Haiphong.

1992 – 10,000,000 cellular telephone sold

2011 – Amid a popular uprising—part of a wave of pro-democracy protests known as the Arab Spring—Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh effectively ended his rule by signing an agreement that transferred power to the vice president; Saleh officially left office three months later.

2015 – Lydia Ko (18) of New Zealand wins women’s LPGA Player of the Year and retains the Race to the CME Globe title worth $1 million

2018 – US Federal Climate report finds climate change will reduce economy by 10% by 2100 with $141 billion cost from heat-related deaths, $118 billion from sea level rise

2018 – Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana apologize for culturally insensitive video and media posts insulting Chinese culture, cancel Shanghai fashion show

2018 – Alabama police kill the wrong suspect after a gunman shoots 18-year-old man and 12-year-old girl at Riverchase Galleria Mall in Hoovermall

2019 – Sumatran rhino officially declared extinct in Malaysia after last known specimen, 25-year-old Iman, dies of cancer in Sabah, Malaysian Borneo

Births & Deaths:

1855 – Passed this day in 1855 in Mexico, the Ley Juárez abolished special courts for the clergy and military in an attempt by justice minister Benito Juárez to eliminate the remnants of colonialism in Mexico and promote equality.

1883 – Mexican painter José Clemente Orozco, considered the most important 20th-century muralist to work in fresco, was born.

1887 – English actor Boris Karloff, who became famous for his sympathetic and chilling portrayal of the monster in Frankenstein (1931), was born.

1990 – British author Roald Dahl—who was best known for his irreverent children’s books, which included James and the Giant Peach (1961) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1964)—died in Oxford, England.

Film & TV

1923 – Cecil B. DeMille’s first version of “The Ten Commandments” premieres in the USA

1963 – The first episode of the British science-fiction television series Doctor Who aired, and the show became a landmark of British popular culture.

Music:

1979 – Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” released, sells 6 million copies in 2 weeks

Sport:

1892 – Pierre de Coubertin launches plan for modern Olympic Games at the Union des Sociétés Françaises de Sports Athlétiques AGM

