On This Day…

43BC – Second Triumvirate alliance of Roman leader Octavian (later Caesar Augustus), Marcus Aemilius Lepidus, and Mark Antony formed
1778 – British explorer Captain James Cook is the first European to visit Maui in the Sandwich Islands (now Hawaii)
1789 – 1st national Thanksgiving in America
1865 – “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll is published in America
1922 – English archaeologist Howard Carter opens Tutankhamun’s virtually intact tomb in Egypt
1924 – After the defeat of the White Russians and the Chinese, the Mongolian People’s Republic was proclaimed.
1941 – U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull sent a harsh notice to Japan, calling for a full withdrawal from China and Indochina.
1982 – Nakasone Yasuhiro, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party, was elected prime minister of Japan, replacing Suzuki Zenkō.
2003 – India accepts Pakistan’s offer of a ceasefire in Kashmir
2008 – Ten gunmen—who were believed to be connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization—launched a series of coordinated attacks in Mumbai (Bombay); the siege ended three days later, with at least 174 people killed.
2012 – The cost of Hurricane Sandy to New York is announced to be $32 Billion
2018 – Third of a species begin dying (23,000) over a two day period, the spectacled flying foxes, unable to survive heatwave of 42 degrees in northern Queensland, Australia
2019 – 6.4 magnitude earthquake centered on Durres strikes Albania, with at least 51 killed and hundreds injured
Births & Deaths:
1909 – Eugène Ionesco, the Romanian-born French dramatist whose one-act “antiplay” La Cantatrice chauve (1949; The Bald Soprano) inspired a revolution in dramatic techniques and helped inaugurate the Theatre of the Absurd, was born.
1939 – American singer Tina Turner—who found success in the rhythm-and-blues, soul, and rock genres—was born.
Film & TV:
1922 – 1st successful Technicolor movie (The Toll of the Sea), premieres at the Rialto Theatre in NYC
1942 – “Casablanca” directed by Michael Curtiz and starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman premieres at Hollywood Theater, NYC (Academy Awards Best Picture 1943)
Music:
1945 – Charlie “Bird” Parker leads recording session for the Savoy label marketed as the “greatest Jazz session ever” with Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis
Sport:
1917 – NHL forms with Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Maroons, Toronto Arenas, Ottawa Senators & Quebec Bulldogs; National Hockey Association disbands