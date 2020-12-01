On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1913 – Ford Motor Company institutes world’s 1st moving assembly line for the Model T Ford

1925 – Germany, France, Belgium, Great Britain, and Italy signed the Pact of Locarno, a series of agreements intended to guarantee peace in western Europe.

1934 – Leningrad mayor Sergey Kirov is assassinated and Joseph Stalin uses it as an excuse to begin his Great Purge of 1934-38

1955 – Rosa Parks is arrested for refusing to move to the back of a bus and give her seat to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama

1959 – The Antarctic Treaty was signed by 12 countries, making the Antarctic continent a demilitarized zone to be preserved for scientific research.

1988 – Benazir Bhutto named 1st female Prime Minister of a Muslim country (Pakistan)

1988 – The first World AIDS Day was held.

1991 – Nursultan Nazarbayev sworn in as president of Kazakhstan

1997 – Westinghouse formally changes its name to CBS

2000 – Vicente Fox was inaugurated as president of Mexico, ending the dominance of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which had ruled since 1929.

2012 – 8 people are killed and 36 injured after a bus overturns in Bolivia

2012 – Enrique Peña Nieto sworn in as President of Mexico

2016 – UN admits its peacekeepers were responsible for the cholera epidemic in Haiti in 2010 that killed 30,000

2016 – Gambia presidential election: dictator Yahya Jammeh is defeated by Adama Barrow after 22 years in power

2017 – President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to the F.B.I.

2018 – Violent demonstrations in Paris, France, by yellow-vest movement with 36,000 protesting nationwide

2019 – Earliest traceable patient, a 55-year-old man, develops symptoms of a novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Wuhan, China

Births & Deaths:

1761 – Marie Tussaud, the founder of Madame Tussaud’s museum of wax figures, was born in France.

1825 – Russian Emperor Alexander I died unexpectedly in southern Russia.

1935 – American filmmaker Woody Allen—who was best known for his bittersweet comic movies containing elements of parody, slapstick, and the absurd—was born.

Film & TV:

1953 – Hugh Hefner publishes 1st edition of Playboy magazine, featuring Marilyn Monroe as the magazine’s 1st centrefold

1982 – “Tootsie” directed by Sydney Pollack and starring Dustin Hoffman and Jessica Lange premieres in Hollywood

1985 – TV mini series “Anne of Green Gables” based on the novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery, starring Megan Follows is first shown on CBS in Canada

2003 – “The Return of the King”, 3rd and final film in the Lord of the Rings series, directed by Peter Jackson and starring Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen premieres in Wellington, New Zealand

Sport:

1973 – Jack Nicklaus finishes at 13-under-par 275 to win the Walt Disney World Open by 1 stroke from Mason Rudolph; becomes the first player to reach $2 million in PGA Tour career earnings

Via Britannica / On This Day

