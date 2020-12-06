Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

1240 – Mongols under Batu Khan occupy and destroy Kiev; out of 50,000 people in the city only 2,000 survive

1865 – 13th Amendment of the United States Constitution is ratified, abolishing slavery

1921 – Anglo-Irish Treaty signed; Ireland receives dominion status; partition creates Northern Ireland

1933 – In what was considered a landmark ruling, a U.S. federal judge held that James Joyce’s Ulysses was not obscene, thus allowing for greater freedoms in literary works.

1957 – Indonesia begins nationalizing Dutch possessions

1958 – US lunar probe Pioneer 3 reaches 107,269 km, falls back

1964 – President Antonio Segni of Italy resigns

1973 – Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as vice president of the United States, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew, who had resigned.

1977 – South Africa grants Bophuthatswana independence

1983 – A bomb planted on a bus in Jerusalem explodes, kills 6 Israelis

1987 – 3 satanist Missouri teenagers bludgeon comrade to death for “fun”

1988 – Nelson Mandela is transferred to Victor Vester Prison, Capetown

1990 – Saddam Hussein announces release of all foreign hostages

1992 – The Babri Masjid (“Mosque of Bābur”) in Ayodhya was destroyed by Hindu fundamentalists, leading to Hindu-Muslim riots throughout India.

1995 – Michael Jackson collapses while rehearsing for an HBO special

1998 – Hugo Chávez is elected President of Venezuela

2006 – NASA reveals photographs taken by Mars Global Surveyor suggesting the presence of liquid water on Mars

2012 – A 243 million year old Nyasasaurus fossil is discovered in Tanzania

2013 – Pope Francis gives his ascent to a proposal to create a permanent post on the Pontifical Commission on cases of sin and sexual abuse of minors

2017 – US President Donald Trump officially recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, announcing plans to move US embassy there

2018 – Luxembourg is the first country to make all public transport free

2018 – Oldest-known plague sample found in 4,900-year-old remains of 20-year old woman in Gökhem, southern Sweden published in “Cell”

2019 – Saudi state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco raises a record $25.6 billion in its first public share offering, makes it the world’s most valuable company at $1.7 trillion

Film & TV:

2002 – “Adaptation” directed by Spike Jonze, starring Nicolas Cage and Meryl Streep premieres

Music:

1969 – 300,000 attend Altamont free concert in California, featuring The Rolling Stones. Marred by violence and four deaths.

Sport:

1992 – San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice catches NFL record 101st touchdown in a 27-3 win over Miami Dolphins at Candlestick Park

Via Britannica / On This Day
%d bloggers like this: