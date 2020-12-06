On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes
1240 – Mongols under Batu Khan occupy and destroy Kiev; out of 50,000 people in the city only 2,000 survive
1865 – 13th Amendment of the United States Constitution is ratified, abolishing slavery
1921 – Anglo-Irish Treaty signed; Ireland receives dominion status; partition creates Northern Ireland
1933 – In what was considered a landmark ruling, a U.S. federal judge held that James Joyce’s Ulysses was not obscene, thus allowing for greater freedoms in literary works.
1957 – Indonesia begins nationalizing Dutch possessions
1958 – US lunar probe Pioneer 3 reaches 107,269 km, falls back
1964 – President Antonio Segni of Italy resigns
1973 – Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as vice president of the United States, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew, who had resigned.
1977 – South Africa grants Bophuthatswana independence
1983 – A bomb planted on a bus in Jerusalem explodes, kills 6 Israelis
1987 – 3 satanist Missouri teenagers bludgeon comrade to death for “fun”
1988 – Nelson Mandela is transferred to Victor Vester Prison, Capetown
1990 – Saddam Hussein announces release of all foreign hostages
1992 – The Babri Masjid (“Mosque of Bābur”) in Ayodhya was destroyed by Hindu fundamentalists, leading to Hindu-Muslim riots throughout India.
1995 – Michael Jackson collapses while rehearsing for an HBO special
1998 – Hugo Chávez is elected President of Venezuela
2006 – NASA reveals photographs taken by Mars Global Surveyor suggesting the presence of liquid water on Mars
2012 – A 243 million year old Nyasasaurus fossil is discovered in Tanzania
2013 – Pope Francis gives his ascent to a proposal to create a permanent post on the Pontifical Commission on cases of sin and sexual abuse of minors
2017 – US President Donald Trump officially recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, announcing plans to move US embassy there
2018 – Luxembourg is the first country to make all public transport free
2018 – Oldest-known plague sample found in 4,900-year-old remains of 20-year old woman in Gökhem, southern Sweden published in “Cell”
2019 – Saudi state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco raises a record $25.6 billion in its first public share offering, makes it the world’s most valuable company at $1.7 trillion
Film & TV:
2002 – “Adaptation” directed by Spike Jonze, starring Nicolas Cage and Meryl Streep premieres
Music:
1969 – 300,000 attend Altamont free concert in California, featuring The Rolling Stones. Marred by violence and four deaths.
Sport:
1992 – San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice catches NFL record 101st touchdown in a 27-3 win over Miami Dolphins at Candlestick Park
Via Britannica / On This Day
6th December 2020
Morning Briefing
Family doctors lament lack of flu vaccines
Family doctors have not received the 17,000 flu vaccines they had ordered from the government to administer to their vulnerable and housebound patients. In a statement, Anthony Azzopa...
6th December 2020
1240 - Mongols under Batu Khan occupy and destroy Kiev; out of 50,000 people in the city only 2,000 survive
1865 - 13th Amendment of the United States Constitution is ratified, abolishing slavery
1921 - Anglo-Irish Treaty s...
6th December 2020
BUCHAREST, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Romanians head to the polls on Sunday in a national ballot key to restoring the country's reputation among investors, with the incumbent, reform-oriented centrists of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban holding a narrow lead ov...
6th December 2020
UK cabinet ministers said they will back Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a no-deal Brexit. A total of thirteen cabinet ministers, including eight who opposed Brexit, said they would support no-deal if Johnson concludes that is necessary, the repor...
6th December 2020
PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union will leave Poland and Hungary out of its economic recovery plan if the two countries continue to resist efforts to link the disbursement of 1.8 trillion euros (1.62 trillion pounds) of funds with rule-of-law prov...
6th December 2020
Fr Leonardo Grasso, 78, died in an allegedly deliberate arson at the headquarters of the rehabilitation community for drug addicts and for assistance to AIDS patients 'Tenda di San Camillo' in the Catania area.
The fire spread throughout the fac...
6th December 2020
VALDOSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse h...
6th December 2020
(Reuters) - Eighteen people have died after being trapped in a mine in China's southwestern city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the region's second such accident in just over two months.
The dead were among 24 peo...
6th December 2020
The night cityscape from the Pudong financial area of Oriental Pearl Radio & Television Tower landmark in Shanghai, China.
Pudong area of Shanghai is home of the Shanghai stock exchange market as well as home of financial companies, banks an...
6th December 2020
ANKARA (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck off the coast of Turkey's Mediterranean coastal province of Antalya on Saturday, the Kandilli Observatory said.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 93.3 km (58 miles), it said, after revi...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related