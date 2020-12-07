Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
On This Day…

3 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

43 BC – Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman orator and politician is assassinated in Formiae

1909 – Inventor Leo Baekeland patents the first thermo-setting plastic, Bakelite, sparking the birth of the plastics industry

1941 – Imperial Japanese Navy with 353 planes attack the US fleet at Pearl Harbor Naval Base, Hawaii, killing 2,403 people

1965 – Pope Paul VI & Orthodox Patriarch Athenagoras I simultaneously lift mutual excommunications that led to split of 2 churches in 1054

1972 – American astronaut Eugene Andrew Cernan commanded the last crewed flight to the Moon, effectively ending the Apollo program.

1975 – Shortly after declaring its independence, East Timor was invaded and occupied by Indonesian forces.

1988 – PLO delegation lead by Yasser Arafat proclaims the State of Palestine, recognizing the existence of the State of Israel for the first time

1988 – 6.9 earthquake in Spitak, Armenia kills 25,000-50,000 people and leaves up to 500,000 homeless

1995 – Irish poet Seamus Heaney receives the Novel Prize for Literature at a ceremony in Stockholm

2003 – The Conservative Party of Canada is officially recognized after the merger of the Canadian Alliance and Progressive Conservative Party of Canada.

2004 – Afghan politician Hamid Karzai was sworn in as Afghanistan’s first popularly elected president.

2005 – U.S. debut of the second part of two-part TV biopic miniseries “Pope John Paul II” on CBS

2010 – Iceland officially leaves the recession with growth of 1.2% in the third quarter

2014 – The Syrian military accuse Israel of carrying out two air strikes on Syria

2014 – Mayor of Paris calls for diesel cars to be banned from the French Capital by 2020, in order to reduce pollution

2014 – Human Rights Watch Asia Division call for investigation into Indonesian security forces shooting of peaceful protesters

2015 – Time Magazine readers name Bernie Sanders their ‘person of the year’

2015 – US Presidential candidate Donald Trump proposes banning all Muslims from entering the US

2017 – Naples’ pizza spinning given UNESCO intangible heritage status along with Germany’s organ music, Kyrgystan’s Kok boru and India’s Kumbh festival

2017 – Australia’s parliament votes to legalize gay marriage

2017 – Virtual currency Bitcoin rises in value, passing $18,440 on some exchanges

2017 – Pantone’s 2018 Colour of the Year is Ultra Violet

2018 – Brazilian spiritual healer João Teixeira de Faria accused of sexual abuse by four women, over 200 more come forward in next week

2018 – Comedian Kevin Hart steps down as 2019 Oscars host after his history of homophobic statements is revealed

Film & TV:

1979 – “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” first movie of the series premieres directed by Robert Wise, starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy

2019 – Greta Gerwig’s film adaption of Louisa May Alcott’s novel “Little Women” premieres at MoMA in New York

Music:

1995 – American rock band The Grateful Dead break up

Sport:

2017 – Ballon d’Or: Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo wins his 5th award to equal Lionel Messi’s record; 2nd consecutive win for Ronaldo

Via Britannica / On This Day
