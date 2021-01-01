On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

45 BC – The Julian calendar takes effect for the first time

630 – Prophet Muhammad sets out with his army towards Mecca, capturing it bloodlessly

1758 – The International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature establish the “starting point” for standardized species names across the animal kingdom, based on the binomial nomenclature by Carolus Linnaeus 10th edition of Systema Naturae

1863 – Emancipation Proclamation issued by Abraham Lincoln to free slaves in US confederate states

1892 – Ellis Island opens as a US immigration inspection station – it would go on to be the gateway to the US for more than 12 million people

1896 – German physicist Wilhelm Röntgen announces his discovery of x-rays

1948 – The Constitution of Italy comes into force

1953 – The first TV detector van, used to track down users of unlicensed television sets, begins operation in the UK

1954 – Yugoslav parliament chairman and Vice President Milovan Djilas criticizes communism

1958 – European Economic Community, better known as the European Common Market starts operation

1959 – Dictator Fulgencio Batista fled Cuba after his regime was toppled by rebel forces led by Fidel Castro.

1960 – Cameroon (French Cameroon) gains independence from France

1960 – Johnny Cash plays first of many free concerts behind bars

1968 – Netherlands gets color TV

1970 – Revised calendar for Western (RC) Church goes into effect

1973 – Britain, Ireland & Denmark become 7th-9th members of Common Market

1975 – International Women’s Year begins

1982 – Pope John Paul II prays for an end to martial law in Poland

1991 – Iraq rejects peace proposal from Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak

1994 – The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) went into effect, eliminating most tariffs and other trade barriers on products and services passing between the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

1998 – Mongolia switches from a 46 hour to 40 hour work week

1999 – The Euro currency is introduced.

2000 – Opening of St Mary Major’s holy doors by Pope John Paul II

2002 – The euro, the monetary unit of the European Union, was introduced with the issuance of both currency and coins, and by March 2002 it was the sole legal tender of participating member states.

2008 – Malta and Cyprus officially adopt the Euro currency and become the fourteenth and fifteenth Eurozone countries.

2013 – 60 people are killed and 200 are injured after a stampede following New Year celebrations

2019 – Qatar withdraws from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after 57 years of membership

2019 – Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Austria

2019 – Jair Bolsonaro begins his 4 year term as President of Brazil

2020 – Pro-Iranian protesters end siege of US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq

Film & TV:

2011 – The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) debuted on television.

Music:

Sport:

1902 – 1st Rose Bowl, Tournament Park, Pasadena, California: Michigan beats Stanford, 49-0; MVP: Neil Snow, Michigan, FB

