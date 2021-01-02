Reading Time: 2 minutes

366 – The Alamanni cross the frozen Rhine River in large numbers, invading the Roman Empire



1492 – Muhammad XII, the last Emir of Granada, surrenders his city to Ferdinand II of Aragon and Isabel I of Castile, ending both the Reconquista and centuries of Muslim rule in the Iberian peninsula

1570 – Tsar Ivan the Terrible’s march to Novgorod begins

1905 – American anarcho-syndicalist union known as the Industrial Workers of the World forms

1942 – World War II: the 28 nations at war with Axis powers pledge to make no separate peace deals

1947 – Mahatma Gandhi begins march for peace in East Bengal

1955 – Panamanian president Jose Antonio Remon is assassinated.

1965 – Martin Luther King Jr. begins a drive to register black voters

1979 – Sid Vicious’ trial for murder of girlfriend Nancy Spungen begins

1984 – Riot in Tunis kills over 100

1998 – Autopsy of Chris Farley shows he overdosed of opiates & cocaine

2004 – Stardust successfully flies past Comet Wild 2, collecting samples that it will return to Earth two years later

2016 – Saudi Arabia executes 47 alleged terrorists, including Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr

2019 – Two women become the first to ever enter India’s Sabarimala shrine in Kerala State, after law change, prompting protests

2019 – Apple CEO Tim Cook blames below expectation Chinese iPhone sales for downturn in company’s outlook, rocking international stock markets

Film & TV:





1955 – 1st “Bob Cummings Show” premieres on NBC (later on CBS)

Music:

1843 – Richard Wagner’s opera “The Flying Dutchman” premieres in Dresden

Sport:

1982 – “The Epic in Miami”, in 85 degree heat (Fahrenheit), the San Diego Chargers defeat the Miami Dolphins 41-38 in overtime in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game, a game that set numerous playoff scoring records

Via Britannica / On This Day

