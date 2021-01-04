Reading Time: 2 minutes

1847 – Samuel Colt sells his first revolver pistol to the United States government

1865 – New York Stock Exchange opens its 1st permanent headquarters at 10-12 Broad St, near Wall Street in New York City

1959 – Luna 1 (Mechta) becomes 1st craft to leave Earth’s gravity

1960 – European Free Trade Association forms in Stockholm

1961 – Longest recorded strike ends as the Danish barbers’ assistants end a 33 year strike

1969 – France begins arms embargo against Israel

1991 – Iraq agrees to send Aziz to Geneva to meet Baker on Jan 9th

2006 – Prime Minister Ariel Sharon of Israel suffers a second, apparently more serious stroke. His authority is transferred to acting Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

2007 – The 110th United States Congress convenes and elects Nancy Pelosi as the 1st female Speaker of the House

2010 – The Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed HIV infection from its list of communicable diseases of public health significance.

2013 – 9 people are killed by a car bomb in Damascus, Syria

2018 – Truck hits a train near Kroonstad city, South Africa killing 19 passengers

2020 – Australian bushfires death toll reaches 23 as PM Scott Morrison announces national defense force will be employed to help fight the more than 200 fires, amid criticism of his leadership

2020 – Floods and landslides caused by torrential rain in Jakarta, Indonesia, kill at least 53

Film & TV:

1984 – “Night Court” starring Harry Anderson premieres on NBC TV

Music:

1936 – Billboard magazine publishes its 1st music hit parade

1970 – Beatles last recording session at EMI studios

Sport:

1920 – 1st Black baseball league, National Negro Baseball League, organizes

Via Britannica / On This Day

