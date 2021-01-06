On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today: Celebrated annually this day, Epiphany is a major feast that commemorates, for Western Christians, the coming of the Magi and, for Eastern Orthodox Christians, Jesus’ birth, baptism by John, and first miracle.

1649 – The English Rump Parliament votes to put Charles I on trial for treason and other “high crimes”

1912 – Geophysicist and meteorologist Alfred Wegener presents his controversial theory of continental drift in a lecture at the Geological Association (Geologischen Vereinigung) at the Senckenberg-Museum, Frankfurt

1941 – US President Franklin Roosevelt makes his “Four Freedoms” speech (freedom of speech and worship; freedom from want and fear) during his US State of Union address

1950 – Great Britain announced its recognition of the People’s Republic of China.

1974 – United Kingdom begins three-day work week during energy crisis

1980 – Indira Gandhi’s Congress Party wins elections in India

1987 – Astronomers at University of California see 1st sight of birth of a galaxy

2000 – The flu outbreak in Britain puts pressure on NHS

2001 – The U.S. Congress certified George W. Bush as the winner of the 2000 presidential election following a legal battle.

2012 – A suicide bomber blows himself up at a police station in Damascus, Syria, killing 26 people and wounding 63

2016 – North Korea states that they have successfully conducted their fourth nuclear test, saying it was a hydrogen bomb in a claim disputed by most international experts

2017 – Elizabeth Warren announces her intention to run for a second term as Massachusetts Senator

Film & TV:

1975 – “Wheel Of Fortune” debuts on NBC-TV

2016 – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” breaks North American box office record, passing the $760.5m taken by “Avatar”

Sport:

1681 – 1st recorded boxing match (Duke of Albemarle’s butler vs his butcher)

2020 – Crawford Steel executives Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern via holding company S & S Sportsco purchase the Montreal Alouettes from the Canadian Football League

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...