On This Day…

1431 – Judges’ investigations for the trial of Joan of Arc begin in Rouen, France, the seat of the English occupation government

1760 – Afghans defeat Marathas in battle of Barari Ghat

1839 – Daguerreotype photo process announced at French Academy of Science

1909 – Ernest Shackleton as part of the British Nimrod Expedition reaches a record farthest South latitude (88°23′ south)

1941 – 6,000 Jews exterminated in pogrom in Bucharest, Romania

1952 – Marines give notice that they will recall Ted Williams to active duty

1956 – Samir el-Rifai forms government in Jordan

1978 – Commonwealth of Northern Marianas established

1983 – British PM Margaret Thatcher visits Falkland Islands

1995 – Worker accidentally cuts electrical wires at Newark Airport

1987 – Chinese Vietnamese border fights, 1,500 killed

1997 – Heart attacks sends Frank Sinatra back to hospital

1998 – Anatoly Karpov defeats Viswanathan Anand to retain chess title

2005 – Elections are held to replace Yasser Arafat as head of the Palestine Liberation Organization. He is succeeded by Rawhi Fattouh.

2005 – The signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, commonly known as the Naivasha Agreement between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement rebel group in Naivasha, Kenya.

2007 – Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs announces the iPhone

2014 – 5 people are killed in a Mitsubishi Materials chemical plant, Yokkaichi, Japan

2018 – The first same-sex marriages take place in Australia after legislation passed a month ago

2018 – President Trump cancels program allowing 200,000 San Salvadoreans temporary status to live in the US

2019 – Car manufacture Hyundai unveils a model of a proposed walking car, for first responders, in Las Vegas

2019 – US President Donald Trump makes Oval Office address live on TV over government shutdown and border wall

2019 – California’s monarch butterfly count drops by 86% according to 2018 census

Film & TV:

1959 – “Rawhide” with Clint Eastwood premieres on CBS TV

Music:



1967 – “More of the Monkees” second album by The Monkees is released

1984 – Rock band Van Halen release their most successful album “1984”

2002 – Michael Jackson receives the Artist of the Century award at the American music awards

Sport:

1991 – Baseball officially bans Pete Rose from being elected to Hall of Fame for betting on baseball

2014 – Yaya Toure wins African Footballer of the Year

