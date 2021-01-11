On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1599 – Jacob van Neck’s fleet leaves Bantam, Java in modern day Indonesia with 1 million pounds of pepper and cloves and a further half a ship full of nutmeg, mace and cinnamon

1838 – First public demonstration of telegraph messages sent using dots and dashes at Speedwell Ironworks in Morristown, New Jersey by Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail

1879 – Anglo-Zulu War begins as British Lt-General Chelmsford invades Zululand in South Africa

1922 – Insulin first used on humans to treat diabetes, on Canadian Leonard Thompson, aged 14

1964 – First government report by US Surgeon General Luther Terry warning that smoking may be hazardous

1969 – Jethro Tull’s This Was Jethro Tull album debuts

1993 – British Airways ends one of the longest libel actions in its history

1996 – Haiti becomes a member of the Berne Convention copyright treaty

2007 – Author J. K. Rowling finishes the 7th and last Harry Potter novel in room 552 of the Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh

2013 – 46 people are killed and 12 are missing after a landslide buries a village in the Yunnan province, China

2015 – Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović is elected as the first female President of Croatia

2018 – YouTube issues sanctions against vlogger Logan Paul after he posted footage of suicide victim’s body in Japan in December

2018 – In China’s first significant #MeToo moment Beihang University in Beijing fires a professor for sexual misconduct

2018 – US President Donald Trump causes worldwide controversy when it is reported he called African countries “shitholes” during immigration meeting

2020 – Taiwan re-elects Tsai Ing-wen for a second term as president in a landslide result

2020 – Diego the giant 100 year old tortoise retires to the Galapagos islands after his high libido is credited with saving his species

Film & TV:

1927 – Louis B. Mayer head of film studio MGM announces creation of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Music:

1980 – Debut of first The Pretenders album “Pretenders”

1999 – 26th American Music Awards: Celine Dion & Eric Clapton win

Sport:

1960 – LaMar Clark sets pro boxing record of 44 consecutive knockouts

