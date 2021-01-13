On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

532 – Nika riots begin in Constantinople, revolt against Emperor Justinian I, prompted by chariot racing

1785 – John Walter publishes 1st issue of “The Times” of London

1938 – The Church of England accepts the theory of evolution

1942 – American industrialist Henry Ford patented plastic automobile construction.

1943 – Adolf Hitler declares “Total War” against the Allies

1968 – American singer and songwriter Johnny Cash recorded the album Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison in front of an audience of some 2,000 inmates at California’s Folsom Prison.

1970 – Colonel Odumegwu Ojukwu flees Biafra into exile, leaving his deputy Philip Effiong to surrender to the Nigerian army, unofficially ending the Nigerian Civil War

1992 – American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer pleads guilty but insane

1994 – Italian government of Carlo Ciampi resigns

1997 – President Abdalá Bucaram Ortíz of Ecuador visited President Alberto Fujimori of Peru, marking the first official visit to Peru by an Ecuadoran president in 150 years.

2000 – Microsoft chairman Bill Gates steps aside as chief executive and promotes company president Steve Ballmer to the position

2001 – Earthquake measuring magnitude 7.6 strikes El Salvador, killing more than 840 people

2009 – Global shipping experiences a drop in trade, as exports from South Korea dropping an annualised 30%, with Taiwan and Japan experiencing a 42% and 27% drop respectively

2012 – The Costa Concordia, a cruise ship carrying some 4,200 people, ran aground and capsized off Giglio Island, Italy; 32 passengers were killed.

2018 Early-morning ballistic missile alert sent across Hawaii in error, revoked after 38 minutes

2018 – Chelsea Manning, former soldier responsible for Wikileaks announces her bid to run for US Senate

2020 – Oldest material existing on earth at 7.5 billion years old revealed by scientists studying the Murchison meteorite that fell to earth in Australia in 1960s

2020 – Queen Elizabeth II issues a statement saying she reluctantly supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wish to live a more independent life

Film & TV:

1928 – RCA and GE install three test television sets in homes in Schenectady, New York allowing American inventor E.F.W. Alexanderson to demonstrate the first home television receiver which delivered a poor and unsteady 1.5 square inch picture

Music:

1976 – Sarah Caldwell is 1st woman to conduct at NYC Metropolitan Opera House as she led orchestra in a performance of “La Traviata”

Sport:

1972 – Bernice Gera wins anti-discrimination case against the National Baseball Congressl, initiated March 15, 1971 to be allowed to umpire

2019 – Lionel Messi scores for FC Barcelona in 3-0 win over Eibar, his 400th goal in La Liga; becomes first player to reach mark in just one of Europe’s top 5 leagues; Cristiano Ronaldo had 409 in Spain, England & Italy

Via Britannica / On This Day

