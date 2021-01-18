On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

532 – Nika uprising against Emperor Justinian I in Constantinople fails, 30,000 killed by troops loyal to the Emperor in the Hippodrome

1591 – King Naresuan of Siam kills Crown Prince Minchit Sra of Burma in single combat, date is now observed as Royal Thai Armed Forces day

1788 – First elements of the First Fleet carrying 736 convicts from England to Australia arrives at Botany Bay to set up a penal colony

1817 – José de San Martín leads a revolutionary army over the Andes to attack Spanish royalists in Chile

1871 – Second German Empire proclaimed by Kaiser Wilhelm I and Otto von Bismarck

1943 – Soviets announce they have broken the long Siege of Leningrad by Nazi Germany by opening a narrow land corridor, though the siege would not be fully lifted until a year later

1944 – The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City hosts a jazz concert for the first time. The performers were Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman, Lionel Hampton, Artie Shaw, 1960 – Capital Airlines Flight 20 crashes in Virginia, killing all 50 people on-board

1974 – Israel & Egypt sign weapons accord

1990 – South Africa says it is reconsidering ban on African National Congress

1991 – Eastern Air Lines goes out of business after 62 years, citing financial problems.

1993 – Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observed in all 50 states of the USA for 1st time

1995 – Pope John Paul II begins visit to Australia

2000 – The Tagish Lake meteorite impacts the Earth.

2005 – The world’s largest commercial jet, the Airbus A380, is unveiled in France

2008 – The United Nations announce George Clooney as a UN messenger of peace

2012 – Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) blackout becomes the largest protest in the history of the internet

2018 – First drone rescue of swimmers by lifeguards in New South Wales, Australia

2018 – Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira rides the largest-ever wave by a female surfer at 20.72 m (68 ft) at Praia do Norte in Nazaréin, Portugal

Film & TV:

1974 – “$6 Million Man” starring Lee Majors premieres on ABC TV

Music:

1986 – AIDS charity record “That’s What Friends are For” hits #1

1980 – Pink Floyd’s album “The Wall” hits #1

Sport:

1983 – IOC restores Jim Thorpe’s Olympic medals (Pentathlon & Decathlon victories) 70 years after they were taken from him for being paid $25 in semi-pro baseball

Via Britannica / On This Day

