On This Day…

1265 – First English Parliament summoned other than by royal command (in this instance by Simon de Montfort, Earl of Leicester) mets in Westminster Hall.

1841 – China cedes Hong Kong to the British during the 1st Opium War.

1921 – Republic of Turkey declared out of remnants of Ottoman Empire.

1942 – Nazi officials hold notorious Wannsee Conference in Berlin to organize the “final solution”, the extermination of Europe’s Jews.

1945 – Franklin D. Roosevelt sworn-in for an unprecedented (and never to be repeated) 4th term as US President.

1981 – Ronald Reagan inaugurated as the 40th President of the United States of America.

1981 – The Iran hostage crisis ended when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini released 52 Americans who had been held hostage for 15 months.

2009 – Barack Obama, inaugurated as the 44th President of the United States of America, becomes the United States’ first African-American president.

2017– In the culmination of his extraordinary rise to power over a tumultuous election year, Donald John Trump is inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States in Washington, D.C.

2017 – Car ploughs into pedestrians in central Melbourne, killing 6 and injuring 27



Film:

2008 – “Breaking Bad”, created by Vince Gilligan and starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul premieres on AMC.

1993 – Belgian-born actress Audrey Hepburn—who created unforgettable film roles as the epitome of sophistication and glamour while paradoxically bewitching audiences and critics with her sprightly mannerisms and elfin charm—died in Switzerland.

Music:



1971 – Single “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye about police brutality is released



Sport:



1980 – President Jimmy Carter announces US boycott of Olympics in Moscow.





