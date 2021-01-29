On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

661 – Rashidun Caliphate, then the largest empire in history, ends with the death of its leader, Ali. Succeeded by the Umayyad Caliphate.

1595 – William Shakespeare’s play “Romeo and Juliet” is thought to have been first performed. Officially published early 1597.

1886 – Karl Benz patents the “Benz Patent-Motorwagen” in Karlsruhe, Germany, the world’s 1st automobile with a burning motor

1892 – The Coca-Cola Company is incorporated in Atlanta, Georgia

1896 – Emile Grubbe is the first doctor to use radiation treatment for breast cancer

1925 – British Liberal Party chooses David Lloyd George as leader

1942 – German & Italian troops occupy Benghazi, Libya

1948 – Pakistan Socialist Party is founded

1959 – Smog pollution with readings higher than the 1952 ‘Great Smog of London’ hits London, with many suffering chest and lung-related illnesses

1976 – Bombs set off in London’s West End by the IRA; 1 person is injured

1979 – US President Jimmy Carter commuted Patricia Hearst’s 7 year sentence to 2 years

1985 – Oxford University refuses to award Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher an honorary degree

1991 – Nelson Mandela and Mangosuthu Buthelezi meet after 28 years

1996 – France will no longer test nuclear weapons, its president Jacques Chirac says, following international outcry over tests in the Pacific

2002 – US President George W. Bush in his State of the Union address describes “regimes that sponsor terror” an “Axis of Evil”, which includes Iraq, Iran and North Korea

2003 – Sally Clark cleared of murdering her 2 sons after more than 3 years of prison in what was a life sentence

2005 – The first direct commercial flights from the mainland China (from Guangzhou) to Taiwan since 1949 arrived in Taipei. Shortly afterwards, a China Airlines carrier landed in Beijing.

2014 – Archaeologists discover the oldest Roman Temple (6th C BC) at Sant’Omobono

2015 – Malaysia officially declares the disappearance of missing flight MH370 an accident

2019 – Iranian city Tehran bans dog walking in public and driving with dogs

2019 – Norwegian government proposes building a floating road tunnel as part of a new roadway between Kristians and Trondheim

2020 – Number of COVID-19 cases passes those of SARS with over 7,700 cases in China confirmed, with 170 deaths



Film & TV:

1964 – “Dr Strangelove”, directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott, premieres

2018 – Marvel film “Black Panther” directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Chadwick Boseman premieres in Los Angeles

Music:

1996 – 6,138th performance of “Cats” is held in London, surpassing record of Broadway’s longest-running musical, “A Chorus Line”

1969 – Jimi Hendrix and Pete Townshend wage a battle of guitars

Sport:

1936 – 1st players elected to Baseball Hall of Fame: Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson & Walter Johnson

2014 – Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st non-Spanish player to captain Real Madrid, making his 500th appearance for the club

2018 – David Beckham launches a Major League Soccer team in Miami

