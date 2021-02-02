Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Ok, I Agree
History

On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

1653 – New Amsterdam becomes a city (later renamed New York)

1848 – Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo ends the Mexican–American War: US acquires Texas, California, New Mexico and Arizona for $15 million

1901 – Queen Victoria’s Funeral takes place in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, England

1922 – James Joyce’s “Ulysses” published in Paris (1,000 copies)

1943 – German 6th Army surrenders after Battle of Stalingrad in a major turning point in Europe during World War II

1971 – Idi Amin ousts Milton Obote and appoints himself President (dictator) of Uganda

1990 – South African President F. W. de Klerk promises to free Nelson Mandela & legalizes ANC & 60 other political organisations

1993 – Václav Havel becomes the first president of an independent Czech Republic, after the split with Slovakia

1995 – US space shuttle Discovery launched

2013 – 23 people are killed and 8 are injured after militants attacked an army base in the Lakki Marwat District, Pakistan

2014 – Protests in Ukraine turn violent after parliament passes legislation that outlaws protest

2014 – Protests in Ukraine turn violent after parliament passes legislation that outlaws protest

2019 – More than 40 mummies from 323-30 BC found at a burial site at Tuna el-Gebel archaeological site south of Cairo, Egypt

2019 – American singer R. Kelly arrested after turning himself in on ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, including with three minors

2020 – Palindrome Day: the date 02022020 reads the same forward and backward including in the US and China (last one like this 11 November 1111)

Film & TV:

1893 – 1st movie close-up (of a sneeze), Edison studio, West Orange, New Jersey

1974 – Barbra Streisand’s 1st #1 hit, “The Way We Were”

2009 – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” hosted by RuPaul premieres on Logo TV

2014 – Super Bowl XLVIII, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ: Seattle Seahawks beat Denver Broncos, 42-8; MVP: Malcolm Smith, Seattle, LB

Sport:

2014 – Super Bowl XLVIII, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ: Seattle Seahawks beat Denver Broncos, 42-8; MVP: Malcolm Smith, Seattle, LB

Via Britannica / On This Day
%d bloggers like this: