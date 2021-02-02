On This Day…

1653 – New Amsterdam becomes a city (later renamed New York)
1848 – Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo ends the Mexican–American War: US acquires Texas, California, New Mexico and Arizona for $15 million
1901 – Queen Victoria’s Funeral takes place in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, England
1922 – James Joyce’s “Ulysses” published in Paris (1,000 copies)
1943 – German 6th Army surrenders after Battle of Stalingrad in a major turning point in Europe during World War II
1971 – Idi Amin ousts Milton Obote and appoints himself President (dictator) of Uganda
1990 – South African President F. W. de Klerk promises to free Nelson Mandela & legalizes ANC & 60 other political organisations
1993 – Václav Havel becomes the first president of an independent Czech Republic, after the split with Slovakia
1995 – US space shuttle Discovery launched
2013 – 23 people are killed and 8 are injured after militants attacked an army base in the Lakki Marwat District, Pakistan
2014 – Protests in Ukraine turn violent after parliament passes legislation that outlaws protest
2014 – Protests in Ukraine turn violent after parliament passes legislation that outlaws protest
2019 – More than 40 mummies from 323-30 BC found at a burial site at Tuna el-Gebel archaeological site south of Cairo, Egypt
2019 – American singer R. Kelly arrested after turning himself in on ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, including with three minors
2020 – Palindrome Day: the date 02022020 reads the same forward and backward including in the US and China (last one like this 11 November 1111)
Film & TV:
1893 – 1st movie close-up (of a sneeze), Edison studio, West Orange, New Jersey
1974 – Barbra Streisand’s 1st #1 hit, “The Way We Were”
2009 – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” hosted by RuPaul premieres on Logo TV
2014 – Super Bowl XLVIII, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ: Seattle Seahawks beat Denver Broncos, 42-8; MVP: Malcolm Smith, Seattle, LB
Sport:
2014 – Super Bowl XLVIII, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ: Seattle Seahawks beat Denver Broncos, 42-8; MVP: Malcolm Smith, Seattle, LB
Via Britannica / On This Day