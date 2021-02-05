Reading Time: 2 minutes

1576 – Henry of Navarre (later Henry IV of France) abjures Catholicism at Tours

1885 – News of the fall of Khartoum reaches London

1885 – King Leopold II of Belgium establishes the Congo as a personal colonial possession

1963 – Maarten Schmidt discovers enormous red shifts in quasars

1969 – US population reaches 200 million

1980 – Egyptian parliament votes to end boycott of Israel

1996 – British supermarket chains stock genetically modified tomato puree – the first GM food to be sold in the country

1997 – O.J. Simpson found liable in the deaths of Ron Goldman and Nicole Simpson in a civil court action

2008 – A major tornado outbreak across the Southern United States leaves at least 58 dead, the most since the May 31, 1985 outbreak that killed 88.

2013 – UK House of Commons votes in favour of same-sex marriage

2014 – US President Obama and journalists globally call for the release of 3 Al Jazeera journalists detained in Egypt

2016 – Computer hackers try to steal 1 billion from Federal Reserve Bank of New York using Bangladesh banking codes, steal 81 million before a typo alerts authorities

2019 – Pope Francis admits for the first time that clerics have sexually abused nuns



Film & TV:

1936 – “Modern Times”, silent film directed by, written by and starring Charlie Chaplin, is released

2019 – China’s first science fiction blockbuster, “The Wandering Earth” premieres, directed by Frant Gwo, based on a story by Liu Cixin

Music:

1887 – Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Otello” premieres at La Scala in Italy, Verdi’s first new opera for over 15 years

Sport:

1972 – Bob Douglas is 1st African American elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Via Britannica / On This Day

