Reading Time: 2 minutes

474 – Zeno crowned as co-emperor of the Byzantine Empire together with his son Leo II

1775 – British Parliament declares Massachusetts colony is in rebellion

1904 – Japanese land troops at Chemulpo (Inchon), near Seoul, Korea; within the next three weeks they will have advanced to the Yalu River, the border of Manchuria

1943 – Japanese troops evacuate Guadalcanal, ends epic WWII battle on the Solomon Islands in the Pacific

1972 – British government declares state of emergency after month-long coal miners’ strike

1986 – Tomb of Tutanchamon’s treasurer Maya found in Egypt

1998 – Failed assassination attempt on Georgian President Eduard Shevardnadze

2011 – Latvia leaves deep recession with an annualised growth of 3.7% in the last quarter of 2010, it is reported today

2014 – Australian National University scientists discover the oldest known star at 13.6 billion years old

2014 – Switzerland votes to return immigration quotas

2019 – Elizabeth Warren officially announces her 2020 presidential campaign in Lawrence, Massachusetts

2020 – Fastest supersonic New York to London journey made by British Airways Boeing 747-436 in four hours and 56 minutes, speeds of 1,327 km/h / 825 mph due to Storm Ciara

2020 – Deaths from COVID-19 virus overtake those of Sars (2003) with 813 deaths worldwide, with more than 34,800 known infections

2020 – Storm Ciara makes landfall in northern Scotland bringing widespread wind and flooding to northern Europe resulting in 18 deaths

Film & TV:

1964 – 1st appearance of the Beatles on the “ed sullivan Show” draws 73.7 million viewers

1971 – Probably 1st gay theme TV episode – All in the Family

Sport:

1540 – The first recorded race meet in England (Roodee Fields, Chester)

Via Britannica / On This Day

CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...