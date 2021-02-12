On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1700 – The Great Northern War begins in Northern Europe between Denmark–Norway, Saxony and Russia and the Swedish Empire.

1912 – The last Qing Emperor of China, Puyi abdicates after losing the support of the Chinese people and thus the mandate of heaven

1947 – French fashion designer Christian Dior presents his first influential collection, named the “New Look”

1950 – Albert Einstein warns against hydrogen bomb

1964 – Fighting breaks out between Turks and Greeks over dispute islands in Cyprus and 16 are killed; the UN responds the following month by sending a peacekeeping force

1967 – Keith Richards, Mick Jagger & Marianne Faithful busted for drugs

1987 – Survivors of a black man murdered by KKK members awarded $7 M damages

1991 – Iceland recognizes Lithuania’s independence

1999 – US President Bill Clinton acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial

2001 – NEAR Shoemaker spacecraft touchdown in the “saddle” region of 433 Eros becoming the first spacecraft to land on an asteroid.

2002 – The trial of former President of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia Slobodan Milošević begins at the United Nations war crimes tribunal in The Hague. He eventually dies four years later before its conclusion.

2013 – North Korea allegedly conducts its third nuclear test, saying it was a nuclear device that could be weaponized

2016 – Student leader Kanhaiya Kumar is arrested on “anti-nationalism” charges by Indian police at an anniversary event of the death of Afzal Guru, at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University



2018 – Portait paintings of Barack Obama by Kehinde Wiley and Michelle Obama by Amy Sherald are unveiled at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery

2019 – Republic of Macedonia officially changes it name to the Republic of North Macedonia to end long dispute with Greece

2019 – Australian government loses historic vote on own bill with amendment to allow offshore sick refugees access to healthcare, first loss in 78 years

2019 – Rare Black panthers spotted for the first time in nearly 100 years in Laikipia County, Kenya

2019 – Nasa data shows the world has got greener – 5% more leafier since early 2000s, mostly due to tree planting in China, intensive farming in India

Film & TV:

1914 – “The Squaw Man”, 1st feature-length film shot in Hollywood, directed by Cecil B. DeMille and Oscar Apfel, is released in the US

Music:

1924 – George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody In Blue” premieres at influential concert “Experiment in Modern Music” held by Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra at the Aeolian Hall, NYC

