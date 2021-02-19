On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

356 -Emperor Constantius II shuts all heathen temples.

1600 – Peruvian stratovolcano Huaynaputina explodes in the most violent eruption in South American recorded history.

1878 – Thomas Edison is granted a patent for his gramophone (phonograph)

1942 – About 150 Japanese warplanes attack the Australian city of Darwin.

1945 – US 5th Fleet launches invasion of Iwo Jima against the Japanese with 30,000 US Marines.

1963 – USSR informs JFK it is withdrawing several thousand troops from Cuba

1963 – “The Feminine Mystique” by Betty Friedan, widely credited as the start of second-wave feminism, is published

1982 – USSR performs nuclear test at Eastern Kazakh/Semipalitinsk USSR

1985 – 150 killed when a Spanish jetliner crashes approaching Bilbao, Spain

1987 – US President Reagan lifts trade boycott against Poland

2007 – Blogging website Tumblr is founded by David Karp in New York

2008 – Fidel Castro formally resigned as president of Cuba; he was succeeded by his brother Raúl.

2018 – Syrian government forces bombard Gouta in deadliest day in 3 years, killing over 100 civilians

2018 – Nigeria says 110 girls missing, presumed kidnapped by Boko Haram after attack on school in Dapchi, Yobe state

2019 – Bernie Sanders announces he is running for President for a second time

2019 – New York city bans hair discrimination, to limit racial stereotyping

2019 – Vatican confirms secret church guidelines for children of priests

2020 – German gunman opens fire in a bar in Hanau, Germany, killing nine in a racially motivated attack

1981 – George Harrison is ordered to pay ABKCO Music $587,000 for “subconscious plagiarism” of his song “My Sweet Lord” with Ronnie Mack’s song “He’s So Fine”.

2014 – BRIT Awards: David Bowie, Ellie Goulding and Arctic Monkeys win

