On This Day…

1616 – Roman Inquisition delivers injunction to Galileo demanding he abandon his belief in heliocentrism, which states the Earth and planets revolve around the Sun

1797 – Bank of England issues first £1 note

1815 – Napoleon Bonaparte and his supporters leave Elba to start a 100 day re-conquest of France

1885 – Berlin Conference gives Congo to Belgium and Nigeria to Great Britain

1919 – The U.S. Congress established Grand Canyon National Park in northwestern Arizona.

1935 – RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging) first demonstrated by Robert Watson-Watt

1951 – American novelist James Jones published From Here to Eternity, about the U.S. Army in Hawaii before the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.



1951 – Bread rationing in Czechoslovakia begins



1952 – PM Winston Churchill announces Britain has its own atomic bomb

1956 – Writers and poets Sylvia Plath & Ted Hughes meet at a party in Cambridge

1962 – US Supreme court disallows race separation on public transportation

1979 – Last total eclipse of Sun in 20th century for continental US

1980 – Egypt & Israel exchange ambassadors for 1st time

1991 – Coalition planes bomb Iraqi forces retreating from Kuwait during the Gulf War, killing hundreds and creating the so-called ‘Highway of Death’

1993 – The World Trade Center in New York City was bombed in an act of terrorism, and Islamic radicals were later convicted for the crime.



2004 – The United States lifts a ban on travel to Libya, ending travel restrictions to the nation that had lasted for 23 years.

2005 – Hosni Mubarak, President of Egypt, orders the constitution changed to allow multi-candidate presidential elections, asking Egyptian parliament to amend Article 76

2012 – National debates about racism and racial profiling ensued after Trayvon Martin, an unarmed African American teenager returning from a convenience store in Sanford, Florida, was fatally shot by a neighbourhood-watch volunteer, George Zimmerman, who later successfully argued that he had acted in self-defense.



2014 – Seth Rogen testifies about Alzheimer’s disease before the United States Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services

2018 – Cold weather nicknamed “the Beast from the East” hits Europe, killing 7 and covering Pompeii in snow

2018 – 7.5 magnitude earthquake in central Papa New Guinea kills at least 100

2019 – More than 4,500 complaints of child sexual abuse against migrant children received by US Health Department, Department of Justice received 1,300 more

2019 – City of Venice in Italy introduces a day visitors tax

2020 – Saudi Arabia bars overseas pilgrims from accessing religious sites of Mecca and Medina because of COVID-19 fears for 1st time in living memory

Births & Deaths:

1932 – Johnny Cash, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 90 million records worldwide, was born.

Sport:



1839 – 1st Grand National steeplechase, Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool: Jem Mason wins aboard 5/1 favourite Lottery

Music:



1917 – 1st jazz records recorded – “Dixie Jazz Band One Step” and “Livery Stable Blues” by Original Dixieland Jass Band for the Victor Talking Machine Company

TV & Film:



1960 – Vera Miles stars in the famous “Mirror Image” episode of the classic CBS television series “The Twilight Zone”

