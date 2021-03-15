Reading Time: 2 minutes

44 BC – Julius Caesar is stabbed to death by Brutus, Cassius and several other Roman senators on the Ides of March in Rome.

221 – Liu Bei, a Chinese warlord and member of the Han royal house, declares himself Emperor of Shu-Han, claiming legitimate succession to the Han Dynasty.

1493 – Christopher Columbus returns to Spain after his first voyage to the New World.

1783 – In an emotional speech in Newburgh, New York, George Washington asks his officers not to support the Newburgh Conspiracy. The plea is successful and the threatened coup d’etat never takes place.

1917 – Nicholas II, the last Russian Tsar abdicates and nominates his brother Grand Duke Michael to succeed him [OS Mar 2].

1962 – Five research groups announce the discovery of anti-matter.

2019 – Climate change strikes held by school children take place around the world inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.

2019 – The Vessel, a honeycomb viewing structure designed by Thomas Heatherwick opens at Hudson Yards development, New York City

2020 – European countries impose restrictions on gatherings and borders as COVID-19 deaths rates rise dramatically – Italy 1,809, Spain 288, France 120

2020 – US Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to near zero to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Sport:

1869 – Cincinnati Red Stockings become the 1st professional baseball team.

Music:

1945 – Billboard publishes its 1st album chart (King Cole Trio is #1).

TV & Film:

1972 – “The Godfather”, based on the book by Mario Puzo, directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, premieres in NYC (Academy Awards Best Picture 1973).

Via Britannica / On This Day

