On This Day…

1123 -1st Latern Council (9th ecumenical council) opens in Rome, agreements of the Concordat of Worms ratified
1314 – Jacques de Molay, the 23rd and the last Grand Master of the Knights Templar, is burned at the stake by King Philip IV of France
1325 – According to legend, Tenochtitlan is founded on this date on an island in what was then Lake Texcoco in the Valley of Mexico
1890 – German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck resigns after 19 years after disagreement with German Emperor Wilhelm II
1900 – Japan uses its influence over Korea to deny Russia’s efforts to obtain a naval station at Korean Port of Masampo, the lead up to the Russo-Japanese war
1922 – British magistrates in India sentence Mahatma Gandhi to 6 years imprisonment for disobedience
1940 – Benito Mussolini and Italy join Adolf Hitler in Germany’s war against France andBritain
1965 – Cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, leaving his spacecraft Voskhod 2 for 12 minutes, becomes the first person to walk in space
1969 – U.S. B-52 bombers are diverted from their targets in South Vietnam to attack suspected communist base camps and supply areas in Cambodia for the first time in the war.
1974 – Most Arab oil producing nations end embargo against US
1985 – Commissioner Peter Ueberroth reinstates Willie Mays & Mickey Mantle
1992 – Donna Summer gets a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame
1994 – Zsa Zsa Gabor files for bankruptcy
2000 – Chen Shui-bian, a leader of the pro-independence movement that sought statehood for the Republic of China (Taiwan), was elected president of Taiwan, breaking the Nationalist Party’s 55-year rule.
2003 – British Sign Language is recognised as an official British language
2011 – MESSENGER spacecraft enters Mercury’s orbit
2013 – 98 people are killed and 248 are injured across Iraq from a series of bombings and shootings
2014 – US closes the Syrian embassy in Washington & expels all Syrian diplomats
2019 – UK Speaker of the House John Bercow rules a third vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal is not possible without new changes
2019 – Italian charity ship Mare Jonio rescues 50 migrants off the coast of Libya
2020 – US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agree to close the US-Canada border, the world’s longest, to non-essential travel to curb COVID-19
Births & Deaths:
2017 – American singer-songwriter and guitarist Chuck Berry, who was a leading and influential performer in rhythm-and-blues and rock-and-roll music, died at age 90
Film:
1985 – Capital Cities Communications Inc acquires ABC for $3.5 billion, first transfer of ownership of a TV network
Music:
1902 – Italian operatic tenor Enrico Caruso becomes 1st well-known performer to make a record
Sports:
1942 – 2 black players, Jackie Robinson & Nate Moreland, request a tryout with the Chicago White Sox, they are allowed to work out
