On This Day…

1123 -1st Latern Council (9th ecumenical council) opens in Rome, agreements of the Concordat of Worms ratified

1314 – Jacques de Molay, the 23rd and the last Grand Master of the Knights Templar, is burned at the stake by King Philip IV of France

1325 – According to legend, Tenochtitlan is founded on this date on an island in what was then Lake Texcoco in the Valley of Mexico

1890 – German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck resigns after 19 years after disagreement with German Emperor Wilhelm II

1900 – Japan uses its influence over Korea to deny Russia’s efforts to obtain a naval station at Korean Port of Masampo, the lead up to the Russo-Japanese war

1922 – British magistrates in India sentence Mahatma Gandhi to 6 years imprisonment for disobedience

1940 – Benito Mussolini and Italy join Adolf Hitler in Germany’s war against France andBritain

1965 – Cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, leaving his spacecraft Voskhod 2 for 12 minutes, becomes the first person to walk in space

1969 – U.S. B-52 bombers are diverted from their targets in South Vietnam to attack suspected communist base camps and supply areas in Cambodia for the first time in the war.

1974 – Most Arab oil producing nations end embargo against US

1985 – Commissioner Peter Ueberroth reinstates Willie Mays & Mickey Mantle

1992 – Donna Summer gets a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

1994 – Zsa Zsa Gabor files for bankruptcy

2000 – Chen Shui-bian, a leader of the pro-independence movement that sought statehood for the Republic of China (Taiwan), was elected president of Taiwan, breaking the Nationalist Party’s 55-year rule.

2003 – British Sign Language is recognised as an official British language

2011 – MESSENGER spacecraft enters Mercury’s orbit

2013 – 98 people are killed and 248 are injured across Iraq from a series of bombings and shootings

2014 – US closes the Syrian embassy in Washington & expels all Syrian diplomats

2019 – UK Speaker of the House John Bercow rules a third vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal is not possible without new changes

2019 – Italian charity ship Mare Jonio rescues 50 migrants off the coast of Libya

2020 – US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agree to close the US-Canada border, the world’s longest, to non-essential travel to curb COVID-19

Births & Deaths:

2017 – American singer-songwriter and guitarist Chuck Berry, who was a leading and influential performer in rhythm-and-blues and rock-and-roll music, died at age 90

Film:

1985 – Capital Cities Communications Inc acquires ABC for $3.5 billion, first transfer of ownership of a TV network

Music:

1902 – Italian operatic tenor Enrico Caruso becomes 1st well-known performer to make a record

Sports:

1942 – 2 black players, Jackie Robinson & Nate Moreland, request a tryout with the Chicago White Sox, they are allowed to work out

Via Britannica / On This Day

