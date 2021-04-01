On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

527 – Byzantine Emperor Justin I names his nephew Justinian I as co-ruler and successor to the throne.

1748 – Ruins of Pompeii rediscovered by Spaniard Rocque Joaquin de Alcubierre.

1918 – the Royal Air Force (RAF) is formed with the amalgamation of the Royal Flying Corps (RFC) and the Royal Naval Air Service (RNAS).

1945 – U.S. troops landed on the Japanese island of Okinawa during World War II.

1952 – Big Bang theory proposed in Physical Review by Alpher, Bethe & Gamow.

1974 – Ayatollah Khomeini calls for an Islamic Republic in Iran.

1976 – Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs found Apple Computer in the garage of Jobs’ parents house in Cupertino, California.

2001 – Netherlands becomes the first country in the world to make same-sex marriage legal.

2004 – Google introduces Gmail: the launch is met with skepticism on account of the launch date

2011 – After protests against the burning of the Quran turned violent, a mob attacked a United Nations compound in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan and killed thirteen people, including eight foreign workers.

2013 – The world’s first smelling TV screen is unveiled in Japan

2019 – China announces new laws against fentanyl-related substances to come into effect 1 May

2019 – Saudi Arabian oil company Saudi Aramco revealed to be world’s most profitable company when its earnings released – $111.1 billion in the last year

2019 – Major archaeological site announced discovered on a reef in the middle of Lake Titicaca, in Andes, dated 8th and 10th centuries AD from Tiwanaku state

2020 – US President Donald Trump says the US Strategic National Stockpile is almost depleted amid widespread shortages of medical equipment to fight COVID-19



Film:

1930 – “The Blue Angel” starring Marlene Dietrich in her breakthrough role premieres in Germany.

Births & Deaths:

1984 – American entertainer Marvin Gaye was shot and killed by his father in Los Angeles.

1993 – Race car driver and owner Alan Kulwicki, who won the 1992 National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) Winston Cup championship by one of the tightest margins in series history, is killed in a plane crash near.

Music:

2014 – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates, Kiss, Nirvana, Linda Ronstadt and Cat Stevens

2017 – Bob Dylan receives his Nobel Prize for Literature at a private ceremony in Stockholm.

Sport:

1992 – NHL players begin 1st strike in 75-year history.

